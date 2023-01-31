Just before spring Southern Maryland residents living near the waterways anticipate the return of osprey to the area. The raptors live near the water since they are fish-eaters.

In a letter to the editor published in Southern Maryland News last August, John Petralia of Lusby wrote that he and many of his neighbors living off Sollars Wharf Road — near the Patuxent River and St. Leonard Creek — looked forward to those six months of every year when an osprey couple would occupy a nest consisting of vines that sat atop a utility pole.


