Charlie Hester, left, David Lindsey, Barbara Bowen, Zach Merchant, John Petralia, Carol Petralia, Stephen Crim, Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R), Bobby Thompson, Zack Bock, Andrew Hill and Mark Wood stand in front of a newly installed utility pole on Sollars Wharf Road. The pole has a wooden crate on top that will hopefully serve as an osprey nest in the the spring.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative crewmen Stephan Crim, left, Zach Bock and Zach Merchant prepare a utility pole topped with a nest for osprey for installation on Sollars Wharf Road in Lusby.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Just before spring Southern Maryland residents living near the waterways anticipate the return of osprey to the area. The raptors live near the water since they are fish-eaters.
In a letter to the editor published in Southern Maryland News last August, John Petralia of Lusby wrote that he and many of his neighbors living off Sollars Wharf Road — near the Patuxent River and St. Leonard Creek — looked forward to those six months of every year when an osprey couple would occupy a nest consisting of vines that sat atop a utility pole.
“In early March ‘til well into August these mating birds considered this utility pole as their home,” Petralia wrote.
However, during late July last year a storm toppled the utility pole, leaving two fledging osprey homeless. The birds were rescued by a national resources police officer, who took them to a veterinary clinic.
Petralia said he made several calls — first to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, then to Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who recommended he call the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Personnel from the state agency informed Petralia that the location of the pole was a utility easement. That prompted him to call Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
“We put up a lot of these,” said David L. Lindsey, an operations supervisor with SMECO, who, on Jan. 26 along with a six-man crew, dug a deep hole and laid in place a brand new utility pole topped with a square-shaped crate in the right-of-way. The crew installed another nest on a utility pole just to the north of the replacement pole.
Lindsey said the work to accommodate osprey nesting in Southern Maryland is done throughout the service area. He mentioned Piney Point as being a prominent haven for the popular raptors.
The crew members were thanked with gifts from the local residents, specifically two boxes of doughnuts.
“We love osprey,” said local resident Barbara Bowen. “This is where they live.”
“We certainly thank SMECO, they went over and above,” Carol Petralia declared.
“I think it’s great for birds,” resident Charlie Hester told Southern Maryland News. “It’s a true sign of spring when they show up.”