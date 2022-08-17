Buses and cars

Calvert County Public Schools’ transportation officials believe they have enough drivers to avoid the gridlock that ensued at the start of last school year.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

While Calvert wasn’t the only jurisdiction to feel the pinch of a national bus driver shortage last school year, it appeared the dilemma caused much angst among parents, administrators and the holdover drivers in the county.

On Tuesday, Ed Cassidy, transportation director for Calvert public school system, told Southern Maryland News the outlook at the start of the 2022-2023 school year is considerably more optimistic.

