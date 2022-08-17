While Calvert wasn’t the only jurisdiction to feel the pinch of a national bus driver shortage last school year, it appeared the dilemma caused much angst among parents, administrators and the holdover drivers in the county.
On Tuesday, Ed Cassidy, transportation director for Calvert public school system, told Southern Maryland News the outlook at the start of the 2022-2023 school year is considerably more optimistic.
“As of a week ago, the bus contractors told me they have a driver for every route,” said Cassidy, who added there are about a dozen bus driver candidates currently in training.
“There’s always a need for substitutes,” he said.
Calvert public schools open on Aug. 30 for students.
During the Calvert school board’s July meeting, administrators presented the system’s “reopening plan,” a mandated procedure the county needs to draft in order to receive federal funds tied to COVID-19 relief.
“Our changes really are minimal this year,” said Kevin Hook, transportation supervisor, of his department’s plan.
The transportation plan changes will impact students attending Beach Elementary, Calvert Career and Technology Academy, Calvert High and Windy Hill Elementary.
According to the revised plan, morning CTA students will be picked up on direct busing routes and transported directly to the academy. A shuttle bus will return the morning CTA students to their home schools around midday. Afternoon CTA students will be taken to the academy by shuttle. The afternoon academy students will then ride the direct buses home.
According to the transportation department’s plan summary, “A bus stop will be established at each high school to accommodate CTA students participating in after-school activities bus or student drivers.”
Calvert High’s instructional day will change to 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., which aligns with the instructional day at the other three county high schools.
Hook stated that the transportation department will again operate on a multi-tiered system — high schools, middle schools and the other two tiers comprised of six elementary schools each. He added Beach and Windy Hill elementary schools’ tier designations will be “flipped,” with the Beach instructional day running from from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Windy Hill’s instructional day from 9:15 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
In a memorandum Cassidy sent in July to parents of students entering sixth and ninth grades, he stated, “All bus routes will be run on orientation day,” which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.
“That morning the routes will run at the same time as the 180 days of the school year, so they mirror the pickup times during the school year,” Cassidy wrote.
During the July reopening plan presentation, Susan Johnson, assistant superintendent of instruction, reported “field trips will resume” during the 2022-2023 school year.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions had been placed on field trips. Those restrictions are now lifted.
Cassidy explained that there are three trip categories. Athletic trips are arranged by the schools’ athletic departments. The trips planned by instructional leaders at the central office are set up by transportation. Individual schools and teachers also set up field trips with the transportation department. Cassidy affirmed that transporting students to and from school is the main priority for bus drivers.
“There still might not be enough drivers every day [for field trips],” he said.