A once-popular convenience store site in Barstow is about to get new life.
A new structure now occupies 3990 Hallowing Point Road (Route 231). The location that was previously known as Don’s General Store, and before that Patti’s Quick Shop, is expected to become Hallowing Point Liquor Store in the next few weeks.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, the store’s prospective owner, Vamsheedar Maram, was granted a Class A off sale beer, wine and liquor license by the Calvert County liquor board.
“It has a history of being a liquor store,” said Robert Damalouji, Maram’s attorney.
Maram’s company, Huntingtown Estates LLC, is going to buy the property, which includes the nearly 3,800-square-foot store and an adjacent house on a 1-acre parcel.
Damalouji said the purchase of the property by Huntingtown Estates is contingent upon the granting of the liquor license.
Pending is the granting by Calvert officials of a use and occupancy permit for the store.
Damalouji said finalization of the details should come by the end of November.
“He plans to spend at lot of time on the business,” Damalouji said of his client, who currently resides in Howard County and is a project manager by trade.
The attorney noted that the closest liquor store to the site is over two miles away.
Maram told the board he has been certified in training for intervention procedures and techniques of alcohol management.
Liquor board member John H. “Jack” Smack noted the licensing panel has not received any concerns or complaints from the nearby residents.
Smack told Maram that the license could not be formally issued until all permits were obtained.
“That store has always been run professionally,” Smack said of the previous proprietors at the location.
“I’m glad to see the business reopening,” liquor board member Steve Jones added, as the conditional request was granted.
In other liquor board action, Patricia Bartholomew of Port Republic is now the residential agent for Three Brothers Italian Restaurant of Prince Frederick. With a 10% interest in the restaurant on Sherry Lane, Bartholomew, who works for a credit union, told the board she will be spending more time at the restaurant and is TIPS/TAMS-certified for serving or selling alcohol.
The restaurant is 90% owned by the Repole family of Prince George’s County.
Also, a $100 fine was levied on Chesapeake Grille and Deli for non-renewal of license.
“I made a mistake, I thought I had turned it in,” said manager Chad Wagaman, in reference to the renewal paperwork. “I got thrown off by the COVID delay.”