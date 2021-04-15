A Calvert music business owner was the first subscriber, and a regular advertiser, in what was the new Prince Frederick Recorder in 1971, and family members said he left his mark on the Southern Maryland region.
Carlos Ralon had just opened the Ralon Music Company in the Calvert Village Shopping Center when he became the paper’s first subscriber, having been a longtime piano technician, according to his daughter, Vicki Presnell, who worked with her father in his music store franchise and still resides in Lusby.
“He was busy to the last day of his life,” Presnell said. Ralon was born in Washington, D.C., in 1927, and joined the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II, according to his obituary.
As Ralon was a “long-timer with everything,” his daughter said, he remained active in Project Liberty Ship, a program to preserve the S.S. John W. Brown as a museum in Baltimore, standing watch as an oiler during living history cruises.
Ralon moved to Lusby in 1954, and started his first music store in 1971, a business that ballooned to three locations, one in each Southern Maryland county. He and his family also operated the Ralon Hallmark store.
As a piano technician, Ralon mentored many throughout the area, including Vicki Presnell’s husband.
“He left a mark in the county, all over, wherever he went,” Presnell said. Ralon’s mother, Ethel, was a founding member of Calvary Bible Church, where he regularly attended, and gave a Father’s Day speech just two weeks before he died in 2014.
Ralon had kept his lifelong memoirs of stories he from his war years to the present day in a manuscript, which a family member had sent off for printing just days before he died.
The book includes stories of his adventures during World War II, life in the District of Columbia, where he was born, and of course, life in Calvert, where he had moved as a teenager
“He didn’t want anybody to read it until the day he died,” Presnell said.
Only 20 copies were made of the book, which was titled “Surviving,” and only released to family members.
At the end of each chapter, Ralon wrote, “I survived.”
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews