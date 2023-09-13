Pennsylvania authorities reported Sept. 7 that forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University located human remains that they believe are those of a 51-year-old Huntingtown man reported missing earlier in the week by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Police believe Joseph Anthony Shymanski, a noted photographer in the Washington, D.C., area, was murdered. A suspect — Brandon Ross Holbrook, 47, of Reedsville, Pa., man — has been arrested and is being held at Mifflin County Correctional Facility.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has indicated it will be charging Holbrook with first-degree murder. Holbrook is awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
According to a social media post by Mifflin County Regional Police Department Chief Andre French, the human remains were located “in a wooded area within several yard’s of Holbrook’s residence. While DNA confirmation will take some time, we believe these human remains are the remains of the missing person from Calvert County.”
French stated detectives from the law enforcement agencies “will be visiting businesses in the area in search of specific video surveillance footage. Detectives will also continue to speak with residents of the Reedsville area in search of potential witnesses.”
The subdivision where the human remains were found is called Honeybrook. French stated members of the public and media are discouraged from visiting the Honeybrook area at this time.
“The crime scene is large and sprawling,” French stated.
On Sept. 5, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued a police activity alert for the Smoky Road area of Huntingtown in response to Shymanski’s reported disappearance. Family members reported Shymanski missing on Labor Day.
A friend of Shymanski posted on Twitter/X that day that the last anyone had been in contact with him was “Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m.”
“He was spending the weekend preparing for the school year and doing house projects,” Shymanski’s friend stated in the tweet. “He would not have left home without his phone and keys, so this is all very suspicious and concerning.”
Friends and family held a candlelight vigil for Shymanski at Washington, D.C.’s Eastern Market Sept. 7.
Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) commended “the deputies, detectives and first responders across multiple jurisdictions tirelessly working on this case. Detectives continue to investigate to ensure the family receives the closure they deserve and justice is served.”
On Sept. 13, Calvert sheriff's office spokesperson Kristen Leitch told Southern Maryland News that the agency's detectives had wrapped up their investigative work in Pennsylvania, though Calvert authorities were still waiting for Holbrook to be extradited.
Pennsylvania authorities had posted a picture of Holbrook's white truck with a request to the public to submit any video surveillance footage that might include the truck.
Leitch said Wednesday that investigators now have the surveillance images they needed.