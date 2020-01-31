Passersby may have noticed activity at Prince Frederick's old Kmart building recently.
An employee was seen outside the former Kmart in the Fox Run shopping center at 835 Solomons Island Road North on Wednesday. The business, which opened in 1991, closed in January 2019. Kristen Moore, a spokeswoman for Brixmoor Property Group of New York City, said the company is targeting value retail, apparel, beauty, fitness and dining uses.
"We look forward to sharing new tenant names once leases are completed," she said in an email.