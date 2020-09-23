Everyone wasn’t in the same room but three public speakers at a meeting last week conveyed their collective unhappiness about the Town of Chesapeake Beach’s recent enforcement of the municipality’s code prohibiting property rentals that are less than 30 days.
The mayor and town council conducted their September meeting virtually and the normally quiet public comment segment dealt with the controversial issue.
“This is sort of a witch hunt,” said Monique Ligthart, an Annapolis resident and realtor who owns a house in Chesapeake Beach. “This has always been a tourist town.”
The prohibition of short-term rentals is one of the provisions contained in the town’s housing code, which was passed by the council unanimously in the spring of 2019. The vote came after a public hearing at which no opposition was voiced.
“This is hurting Chesapeake Beach,” Ligthart affirmed, adding that local businesses, including restaurants, are especially hurting during the ongoing pandemic. Scuttling the previous arrangements made by the town’s “Airbnb” entrepreneurs has also contributed to the erosion of the customer base, Ligthart indicated.
“You cannot make Airbnbs commercial,” she added. “I hope we can have some conversation on this.”
The Airbnb and similar websites offer homeowners a way to rent rooms or houses a day or week at a time, often to tourists.
Town resident Joshua Johnson, who began a call-to-action against the short-term rentals ban shortly after Chesapeake Beach officials announced strict enforcement of the code, declared that vacation rentals existed in the municipality before the owners of the Rod ‘N’ Reel built their multi-story hotel.
“We invest in the community,” said Johnson, who recently filed to run for mayor in this November’s town election.
It was Johnson who formed a coalition to oppose the portion of the town code that makes short-term rentals illegal.
Noting that over 600 people have signed a petition via Change.org, Johnson called for a “moratorium on the ban.”
Prince Frederick resident Shad Montague, who stated he owns a house in Chesapeake Beach that he rents out to vacationers, explained that he went to great expense to renovate the structure when he first purchased it. Montague said his Chesapeake Beach house had previously been “an eyesore” and he and his wife spent an estimated $100,000 to repair it.
“It’s really costing [Chesapeake Beach] a lot of money,” Montague said of the short-term rental ban.
While most of the council members thanked the speakers for their input, Councilman Gregory Morris indicated that more discussion on the issue would be appropriate after the November town election. Morris also defended the town’s 2019 actions in passing a revised building code.
“That was a good, solid process,” said Morris. “We weren’t trying to sneak something through.”
He called the wording of Johnson’s petition “compelling,” but also indicated that the signatures of out-of-town residents didn’t hold sway since the council was committed to doing “what’s best for our residents.”
“I feel we need to have a discussion at the appropriate time,” said Morris, who added that “early after the election. There’s a lot of middle ground. This is likely something for the next council.”
Councilman Derek Favret concurred with Morris’ suggestion of a discussion with all stakeholders. “If we can make it better we should have that conversation,” Favret said.
Revitalization project reviewed
Town administrator Holly Wahl and Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney presented an overview of the Kellam’s Field revitalization project. Mahoney credited Maryland Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D) with procuring a $50,000 state grant — through a bond bill during the last general assembly session — to get the project the needed funding. Town officials have doubled the amount of the state grant.
“We have good money in this project,” Mahoney declared.
Wahl stated the recreational project was located “in the center of town, the center of connectivity,” adding that the project was “within walking distance of 90% of town residents.”
The project will provide improvements to the field’s existing play area, connect the field to the town’s railway trail entrance and provide the inclusion of a “low-impact senior playground concept,” Wahl stated. The senior playground “utilizes low-impact workout equipment to improve balance, decreasing falls and reducing death rates.”
Wahl also noted that an electric vehicle charging station would be installed by BGE in the Kellam’s parking lot.
The project, she added, also increases the area’s “green space,” improves water quality, reduces runoff and reduces soil erosion.
Councilman Charlie Fink lauded the plan for adding recreational walking areas, calling it “a home run.”