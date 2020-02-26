Four residents who sued the county over the new comprehensive plan have requested an injunction to prevent the county from updating the zoning ordinance, maps and town center master plans.
Macy Nelson, a Towson attorney representing Susan Dzurec, Phyllis Sherkus, Michael King and Myra Gowans, filed suit electronically Feb. 18 in Calvert County Circuit Court, Nelson’s legal assistant Linda DellaRose said in an email.
The suit seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction to prevent the county from updating the zoning ordinance, maps and town center master plans in conjunction with the new comp plan.
In the lawsuit, Nelson said that the county commissioners would not suffer in delaying amendments to the zoning ordinance and rules while litigation is pending over the legality of their approval last year of the comp plan.
“There will be irreparable harm to the plaintiffs if this court does not grant the injunction,” Nelson said in the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs filed a suit Dec. 24 over the comp plan that was approved by the commissioners last August on a 3-2 vote. A pretrial conference is scheduled in that case for July 14.
The county planning and zoning department is currently in the process of updating the Prince Frederick master plan, with a public hearing scheduled for March 2.
The county has 30 days once it is served to respond to the request for an injunction.
