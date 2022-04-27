Last December, Todd Ireland ended his 28-year tenure with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office when he retired with the rank of captain. Now he hopes to continue service to the county, albeit from another direction.
“I’ve enjoyed serving the citizens,” the 51-year-old Huntingtown resident and county native declared. Ireland, a father of three, is hoping Calvert voters will elect him to one of the two at-large seats on the board of county commissioners.
Filing to run back in March for July’s Republican primary, Ireland is part of a field that includes incumbent Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, Myra Gowans and Paul Harrison. The race’s two Democrats, Emad E. Dides and Chelsea A. Montague, have no other primary opposition and will appear on the November ballot to vie for the two open seats.
When asked why he wants to be a county commissioner, Ireland told Southern Maryland News, “I’ve lived here my entire life. I care about Calvert County. I care about a lot of the decisions that have been made.”
Ireland, who has spent his post-law enforcement career time farming and working as a waterman and charter boat operator, added, “I care about our environment. I want to protect our waterways for future generations.”
Ireland said Calvert has a great quality of life.
“We’re the safest county in the state and we have a good school system,” he said.
Changes that Ireland is pledging to support include “forming working relationships with the board of education, all department heads and the sheriff’s office. I believe in a team concept.”
When it comes to making sure the county commissioners puts taxpayer money to its best use, Ireland stated, “I pay taxes, too. It’s about due diligence, keeping in touch with what’s going on, holding people accountable. It’s like any business. You’re going to have to make adjustments.”
Primary Election Day in Maryland is July 19. Early voting will be held July 7 through 14 at three different sites in Calvert County — in a building behind the Fairview Library in Owings, the Community Resources Building in Prince Frederick and the Southern Community Center in Lusby.