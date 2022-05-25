It was Calvert’s highly touted public school system that prompted Lisa Grenis and her husband to move to the county several years ago. The 59-year-old Owings resident was not only the parent of two school-age children, she also embarked on a career as a first grade teacher and learning specialist.
Grenis retired from teaching in 2020 and her children have reached adulthood. Recently, she filed to run for one of two at-large seats on the Calvert board of education. There are eight other candidates and four of them will advance to the general election following the July primary.
When asked why she is running, Grenis told Southern Maryland News she wants “to use my experience to advocate for policies for students while keeping parents and teachers informed. I want to help regain Calvert’s reputation for being a high-performing school system.”
Grenis added she wants to be “at catalyst for unity” and listed four “missions” she has as a school board candidate.
They are ensuring “a safe learning environment for all children. We can never be complacent with school safety. School resource officers are our best defense.”
Another is to emphasize teaching “the basics — reading, writing, math, history, fine arts. Political influences do not belong in the classroom.”
Grenis said she will “advocate for a transparent curriculum, giving parents ‘opt out’ opportunities if the curriculum does not foster their values and beliefs."
Her fourth mission is to ensure “parents, teachers and support staff have the right to have a voice in the school system” and eliminate the 10 speaker limit at school board meetings.
To maintain a fiscally responsible school system, Grenis said “accountability” was needed along with regular meetings between the school board and county commissioners “in order to keep the budget focused and transparent. The budget needs to be focused on county students.”
Other candidates running in the nonpartisan primary election for the two open school board seats are Damien Villanova, Jana Post, Tracy McGuire, Joseph Marchio, Camille Khaleesi, Christina Hall, Scott Fowler and Scott Devine.