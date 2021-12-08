A seven-member board with appointees from six entities has submitted its recommendations for the salaries of Calvert County elected officials effective after the 2022 General Election and the swearing in of the winners.
A summary of the panel’s work was presented to the county commissioners during a Nov. 30 meeting. The presentation was made by chairman Tony DeStefano, Wilson Parran, a former commissioner and deputy county administrator, and board member Anna Vermillion.
“The compensation review board convened on Nov. 9, 18 and 22 to establish compensation proposals for the for the members of the county treasurer, county sheriff, the judges of the orphans’ court, the county commissioners, the state’s attorney and the board of education,” DeStefano stated in a memo to the commissioners. “The board reviewed and discussed relevant legislative and historical data obtained by staff.”
During the presentation, DeStefano affirmed that no public comments were offered during the boards three meetings.
The compensation board is recommending no changes to the annual pay for the county commissioners, sheriff, orphans court judges, state’s attorney and school board members.
The treasurer’s annual salary is recommended to be $48,000, which is $4,000 less than its current level.
“We looked at all salaries,” said DeStefano in a phone interview Monday. He indicated that the aim was to put the treasurer’s salary on par with the county commissioners. The commissioners’ recommended annual salary is $50,500 for the board president, with the other four members paid $48,000 annually.
DeStefano said the board “did not get a presentation” from the treasurer’s office regarding the proposed change.
Efforts by Southern Maryland News to reach Calvert County Treasurer Nova Tracy-Soper (R) regarding the proposed changes have been unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s annual salary will remain on par with that of a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel, per the Maryland Annotated Code.
Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R), who previously served on the local school board, noted that the pay the board’s members received is “extremely low.” McConkey said when he was a school board member he would apply the stipend to a premium to receive health benefits.
According to state code, Calvert board of education members receive an annual stipend of $5,500, with the board president paid $6,500.
“The board did not have a representative attend the compensation review board meetings because our stipends are set by the Education Article of the Maryland annotated Code and not by any local law,” school board President Inez Claggett told Southern Maryland News in an email.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) made a motion to accept the compensation review board’s recommendations.
County Attorney John Norris said the issue will be revisited when the commissioners meet with Calvert’s state delegation regarding local legislation for the 2022 session.
Besides DeStefano, Parran and Vermillion, members of the compensation review board were Owings resident Bill Cooper, Cassandra Okwumabua of Huntingtown, Mark Frisco of Prince Frederick and Randy Smith of Huntingtown.