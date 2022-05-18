Maintaining order among Calvert public school students poses ongoing challenges and there is no shortage of empathy within the community. Nevertheless, school officials have been criticized for the handling of some recent incidents.
According to a press release from PFLAG Leonardtown, a local organization that provides support groups for the LGBTQ+ community, one of those incidents occurred recently at Southern Middle School in Lusby.
In the release, PFLAG officials were critical of a school administrator, who the group claimed forced a student “to disclose their sexuality in front of others. This administrator put the student at risk of further discrimination.” The release did not identify the Southern Middle administrator by name.
The organization further alleged that “Calvert County has been the subject of many instances of discrimination against LGBTQ+ families and allies in the last year. PFLAG Leonardtown calls for a full investigation into the actions of this administrator by the board of education.”
Southern Maryland News has sent numerous emails and phone messages to PFLAG Leonardtown seeking further comment and clarification of the allegations and received no response.
“We are aware of the alleged incident and have investigated,” Calvert Superintendent Daniel D. Curry told Southern Maryland News in an email, declining to make any public comment on the matter due to the nature of the allegation and for the privacy for the students involved.
While a specific focus on the Southern Middle School incident wasn’t discussed, the nine candidates seeking one of two at-large seats on the Calvert County Board of Education were asked to weigh in on the handling of LGBTQ+ issues in the public school system during a May 10 candidates forum.
The question posed was, “What is your plan to protect the rights and safety of all students including the LGBTQ+ youth of Calvert County Public Schools?”
“The Calvert County community says it has a zero-bullying policy and the safety goes along with this policy,” said candidate Christina Hall. While Hall thinks “the representation of them needs to be protected within the schools,” she added, “I really don’t know if it needs to be as bold and as loudly discussed within the classroom.”
Candidate Camille T. Khaleesi stated “acceptance” should be the “benchmark,” rather than “tolerance, because tolerance always breaks at some point. Acceptance is the allowing of the fact that there’s going to be a lot of differences and variations between people. The school has to do what it can to be in acknowledgement of those [differences] and to give representation of those differences.”
“Safety of all students is paramount,” declared candidate Joseph L. Marchio. “We need to teach our kids to be kind, accepting and open to everybody.”
“We are being asked to make space for people whose lived experience might be different from ours,” said Tracy H. McGuire, a previous school board member seeking to be elected to an at-large seat. “There’s plenty of space. We don’t have to feel constricted or threatened by people who are different.”
“I think we can identify healthy boundaries around curriculum that helps our children understand we have to be respectful,” said candidate Jana Post, who added that school officials should “take a look at our procedures” to make sure they are being implemented consistently.
She added that the presence of school resource officers could also help allay any concerns about bullying. “They are fantastic advocates and they build healthy relationships with students in the schools,” Post said.
“I think a school should be the safest place for all kids, all students, all teachers,” said Damien Villanova. “It’s about people. It’s about learning.”
Villanova added that “mental health is something we should get our hands around. When people get bullied they go into space and they might do something to hurt themselves.”
“Teachers, if they see something, say something,” said candidate Scott Devine. Regarding incidents of bullying within schools, Devine added, “When it’s repeated they need to take action.”
Candidate Scott Fowler stated school employees and parents need to pay more attention to “the social media aspect of bullying” because “a lot of times that ends with [the bullied student] doing self-harm.”
“Kindness is modeled,” said Lisa Grenis, a retired teacher who is running for a school board seat. “In a classroom, if I had a boy show up in a purple dress and pink fingernails it wouldn’t matter to me. When children see the accepting and loving of a child, children follow suit.”
Grenis conceded that the manifestation of that kindness “is not always happening, especially when you get to the middle school and high school levels.”
During the Calvert school board’s April 21 work session, one public commenter, Kelly Keck, who is involved with the Trevor Project in Southern Maryland, stated over half the members of the LGBTQ+ community “experience bullying. There has been some controversy about something that should be completely uncontroversial — acknowledging that lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer exist and desire acceptance, respect and support. We know that young people have the best chance to flourish when their identifications are accepted, not treated as deviant.”
The Trevor Project is a 24-year-old nonprofit focused on suicide prevention within the LGBTQ+ community.
Keck, who lives in St. Mary’s County, told Calvert school officials that creating an “accepting and affirming environment” within the schools would have a major positive impact.
