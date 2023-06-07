It was while driving on Route 5 in St. Mary’s County that a road sign caught Jennifer Lusby’s eye. The sign read “Dedicated to Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville St. Mary’s County.”
Lusby told Southern Maryland News that although she had never known her paternal grandfather, Billy Lusby, she was well-aware of his legend as a law enforcement officer in Calvert County.
Billy Lusby’s tenure as sheriff and life were cut short in December 1971 when he died in a motor vehicle crash while on duty.
Seeing the road sign in St. Mary’s inspired Jennifer Lusby to take action to keep her grandfather’s memory alive as well.
“I feel like he really deserves it,” she told a gathering of family, friends, county officials and retire deputies who knew Billy Lusby well. “Although I never met him, I have always felt that he is looking over me and my family.”
The occasion, which occurred during the late afternoon hours of May 31, was a dedication/unveiling of a road sign on H.G. Trueman Road. A portion of the busy road through Lusby now honors the late sheriff.
Jennifer Lusby said she started the application process in January.
“I could not believe the outpouring of love and support I received,” she stated.
Several letters from county officials and friends were sent to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
One of the writers was Eddie Bowen, who served as a deputy under Lusby.
“In the mid-1960s, I was a dispatcher in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office,” Bowen recalled. “During this time Billy was a animal control officer. Billy had a unique way of getting along with and being friendly to everyone he came in contact with.”
Bowen recalled in May 1967 Lusby became a deputy sheriff, serving papers, maintaining order in the local courts and assisting Maryland State Police troopers in their handling of complaints.
Bowen said sheriff’s deputies back then “were required to furnish their own private vehicle for their work.”
In 1970 Lusby ran for sheriff and was elected, defeating a 20-year incumbent in the Democratic primary, followed by a win in the November general election.
Bowen recounted the many changes that occurred under Lusby’s leadership included improvements at the local jail, a practice of hiring qualified, rather than handpicked, applicants and having minorities in the hiring process. He also convinced the county commissioners to purchase vehicles for the deputies.
Bowen lamented that some of those changes Lusby pushed for didn’t happen until after the sheriff was killed.
The crash that claimed Sheriff Billy Lusby’s life happened Dec. 5, 1971, two days before the one-year anniversary of his swearing-in ceremony.
“He was assisting a state trooper on a burglary-in-progress call when they were struck head-on by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction passing another vehicle,” said Bowen.
The collision occurred on Route 497 (Cove Point Road). Lusby and a passenger in the other vehicle were killed while the state trooper sustained severe injuries, eventually recovering.
According to an account written by Carter Gray, a Calvert County Detention Center sergeant, Lusby’s was the first “in the line of duty death for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.”
“I have known the family most of my life and my father, a retired Maryland state trooper, also worked with sheriff Lusby,” Mike Evans, former sheriff of Calvert County, wrote in a letter to MDOT encouraging the department to approve the dedication marker.
“I was 27-years-old when Sheriff Lusby died in the line of duty and I still remember that horrible day,” Pat Buehler, former county commissioner, stated in a letter of support. “It was a tragedy that affected all of the citizens of Calvert County, both young and old, but especially the family.”
The sign was erected a short distance from the H.G. Trueman Road/Cove Point Road intersection. On May 31, three of Lusby’s five children — two are deceased — witnessed the unveiling of the sign.
Calvert Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) noted that the agency, whose ranks of sworn deputies have reached a number that would have been unfathomable back in 1971, remembers Billy Lusby with an award named in his honor.
“From this day on we will forever see his name on this sign in our town,” Jennifer Lusby declared. “We will be smiling in his memory when we pass by here.”