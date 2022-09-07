Darrell Roberts

Darrell Roberts, Democratic candidate for Calvert county commissioner in the third election district

 PHOTO COPYRIGHT PROPERTY OF THE CANDIDATE

Huntingtown resident Darrell Roberts is no stranger to rural life. The 50-year-old Democrat, who is running for county commissioner in Calvert County's third election district, was raised on a farm in Kentucky.

He joined the Navy and while serving he learned a trade and met his wife, Ginnie, a Pennsylvania native.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews