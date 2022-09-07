Huntingtown resident Darrell Roberts is no stranger to rural life. The 50-year-old Democrat, who is running for county commissioner in Calvert County's third election district, was raised on a farm in Kentucky.
He joined the Navy and while serving he learned a trade and met his wife, Ginnie, a Pennsylvania native.
After leaving the Navy he joined the Army National Guard and was deployed in Kosovo for a year as an infantryman.
With his experience as a pipe fitter and sheet metal worker plus his military service, Roberts found employment through the nonprofit Helmets to Hardhats. He wrote grants for the program and was hired as its executive director, a job he held for 14 years.
The Helmets to Hardhats mission is to help military service members transition back to civilian life with careers in the construction industry.
Roberts has been a member of the sheet metal, air, rail and transportation workers union for over 20 years.
Roberts and his wife discovered Calvert while riding their motorcycles to a friend’s home. They moved to the county eight years ago. Their three children have attended Calvert public schools.
When asked why he is running, Roberts told Southern Maryland News, “I felt like it was time. I wanted to still give. I wanted to see if I can help.”
As a commissioner, Roberts declared he would advocate for keeping Calvert a rural locale and be part of a board that is responsive to citizens.
“The key is communication,” said Roberts. “Work through and find goals, working with the board of education and senior citizens and find solutions to our problems. As a county commissioner you work for the residents, the taxpayers.”
Public safety, said Roberts, is also a high priority.
Roberts said his leadership post with a national nonprofit is evidence of his commitment to the financial responsibilities needed by a commissioner.
“I had to make every penny count,” he said. “I will listen to department heads about how that money is used.”
Roberts is facing Republican Catherine Grasso, who defeated two opponents in the July primary. Roberts was the lone Democrat to file in District 3.
Early voting for the general election is Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. General election day is Nov. 8.