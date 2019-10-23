Calvert Hospice started a new campaign this year titled “Open Your Heart to Hospice,” and one of the fundraisers will be a dinner and concert featuring Out of Order & Friends 6 to 11 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 25, at American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach.
“They played at [Running Hare] vineyard and [Hospice executive director] Jean Fleming said, ‘Oh, my gosh, they play everything from the ‘60s to current, and they’re great,” Calvert Hospice director of development Claire Piason said. “We wanted to do something that was casual where people could come in their jeans and have fun.”
The band, which is comprised of musicians from St. Mary’s, Charles and Anne Arundel counties and has been together 20 years, has a library of 121 songs and plays everything from Patsy Cline to Journey to Lady Gaga.
“We’re real excited,” band member Mike Walton said. “It’s going to be for a great cause and we’re really looking forward to it.”
Open Your Heart to Hospice kicked off at the beginning of the summer as a way to reach a bigger audience.
“We decided that this year instead of going to Running Hare Vineyard [for our main fundraiser] again, we decided to mix it up and do something different,” Piason said. “So what we decided to do was do a fundraising campaign where we would go out to the community and say, ‘Hey can you help us?’ The idea was to engage more people in helping support us in a bunch of different activities that people could go to.”
Some of the events included 15 different Facebook campaigns, which raised more than $7,500, with more than $5,100 coming from Century 21 New Millenium’s Mark Frisco and Mark Davis of Re/Max One.
Another campaign involved cash donation boxes and tip jars, which raised more than $1,600, and Calvert Hospice also received a portion of the proceeds from Friday’s Sip & Search, which was held at Spider Hill Farm in Benedict.
Calvert Hospice also has the Festival of Wreaths fundraiser, which will be held Nov. 23 at Calvert High School.
“The whole premise was to get a completely different crowd, and we also we don’t have anything going on in the Beaches,” Piason said. “[North Beach Mayor Mike] Benton and [Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish”] Mahoney have been great getting the word out, and the town’s gotten behind us so it’s pretty exciting because we’ll see a lot of new faces. We’re just going to have a great time. We’re not looking at this to be a big fundraiser. We’re looking at this as more of a community engagement. It’s really a campaign to get different people to be aware of what we do.”
Calvert Hospice will hold its classic rock concert 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at American Legion Post 206, 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will also be raffles, including one for a 55-inch television.
Tickets are $30, $25 in advance. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, call 410-535-0892 or email Claire Piason at cpiason@calverthospice.org.
MOW, Hospice named Giant Food’s bag recipients
Calvert Hospice and Meals on Wheels have been selected as the October beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for the Prince Frederick and Dunkirk locations.
Both organizations will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at their location throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at a different Giant location, the donation may be directed to the organization. For more information, go to www.giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
CSM holding Hawk student food drive
College of Southern Maryland will hold a hawk feeder food drive for students through Thursday, Oct. 31.
Donation boxes to collect nonperishable food items to assist students will be set up at the campuses, including 115 J.W. Williams Drive in Prince Frederick.
Requested items include individual portions of cereal, canned pastas, macaroni and cheese, Cup O’ Noodles, fruit cups, peanut butter, tuna and chicken lunch pouches, ready-to-heat soups, stews and chili, and granola, cereal and protein bars. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/student-life/campus-dining/hawkfeeder/.
ACLT to hold saving bay discussion
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a discussion titled Saving The Bay, One Yard at a Time 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick branch, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick. There will be a Bay-Wise presentation by the Calvert County Master Gardeners. Registration is required.
For more information, contact 410-414-3400, or info@acltweb.org.
Connections mag seeking submissions
College of Southern Maryland’s Connections Literary Magazine will accept submissions through Thursday, Oct. 24. The regional literary journal is published twice a year that features the very best poems, stories, artwork and photography of Southern Maryland as well as material from visiting writers. Email submissions to Connections@csmd.edu, or for more information or submission guidelines, go to www.csmd.edu/community/connections-literary-series/connections-magazine/.
P&R seeks input on master plan
Calvert County residents have until Oct. 25 to take an online survey on public input on master plan drafts for Cove Point Park and a new park at a nearby property.
Parks & Recreation is seeking feedback on the two master plan options for each park based on feedback received from initial public meetings and a survey conducted in May. For more information or to view the Cove Point Park and new park master plan drafts, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParkPlans.
County to hold take-back meds day
A prescription medicine take-back day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, 30 Church St. in Prince Frederick; Maryland State Police barracks, 210 Main St. in Prince Frederick; Mt. Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland, Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach; and the Southern Community center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. This event is for expired and unused medications, and no questions will be asked. For more information, call 410-535-3733.
Humane society holding calendar contest for dogs
Humane Society of Calvert County is currently holding voting for its 2020 calendar contest through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Winners will be featured in the 2020 calendar and win a free dog shoot for the calendar. The theme is To Catch a Treat. Submit a photo with the $10 entry fee and receive 10 votes. Additional votes are $1. The dog with the most votes wins the cover, but all entries make the calendar. Calendars are $15, and proceeds go to Humane Society of Calvert County. For more information or to preorder the 2020 calendar, go to https://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org/.products/2020-hscc-doggy-calendar.
Lawyer in the library planned
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Lawyer in the Library noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
The free event will help answer all legal questions.
JobSource will also be on hand to help with resumes and job searching, information about treatment, recovery, healthy lifestyles, conflict resolution, youth intervention, vocational training and more.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SoCo accepting membership applications
SoCo Arts Lab in Tracys Landing is accepting applications for residents or associate members through Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Applications will be judged by a juried panel.
The application fee is $30, and selected members will receive a discount toward their annual fee. Selections will be announced Thursday, Nov. 14.
For more information, go to www.socoartslab.org/membership, or www.socoartslab.org/membership/jury-application.