Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance
Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart
Calvert County Commissioner-elect Todd Ireland
Calvert County Commissioner-elect Mark Cox Sr.
Calvert County Commissioner-elect Catherine Grasso
In 2022, Calvert continues to wave red and its next board of commissioners have deep roots in a county that was once solidly Democrat territory.
Since 2010, Calvert has had all-Republican boards, and its next panel will continue that streak with three new members.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said Todd Ireland, a retired sheriff’s captain who drew over 17,630 votes in his first general election. Ireland, a Huntingtown resident, will hold one of two at-large seats on the next board.
“It was a humbling experience,” said Ireland of the campaign. “I’ve met a lot of nice people.”
“It’s been a long nine months,” said Mark Cox Sr., who will represent the second election district on the board. Speaking with Southern Maryland News Wednesday morning, Cox indicated he was ready to take on the “big issues” facing the next board of commissioners, including construction of the new county government administration building, a new community center in Prince Frederick and two new firehouses.
Cox, who prevailed in a close Republican primary against incumbent Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) in July, garnered over 19,280 votes to Democrat David M. Gray’s 10,700-plus votes as of Tuesday evening. There were still many mail-in ballots to be counted before results could be official.
“I wasn’t really surprised,” said Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, the board's current president, who tallied over 18,500 votes to finish first in the at-large race. “The campaign rhetoric is over now. I think we’ve got a pretty good board.”
“It’s a good mix,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), victorious for the third time in the first election district race, admitting the 2022 campaign was a referendum on tighter growth control.
Catherine Grasso was the winner of the third election district race, besting Democrat Darrel Roberts by over 7,400 votes.
“I’m excited for Catherine,” Hart said.
Southern Maryland News was unable to reach Grasso for comment prior to deadline. She is the first female candidate to win a commissioner’s seat since 2010 when fellow Republican Susan Shaw won a third consecutive term.
While the victors all acknowledge that finding solutions to Calvert’s ever-vexing roadway gridlock and infrastructure challenges will need to be tackled over the next four years, there were other concerns, too.
Hance cited the state’s Kirwan Commission’s mandate for counties to spend more on education as well as negotiating a palatable tax payment contract if the owners and operators of the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant as other tasks for the board to address.
Both Hance and Hart expressed some regret that three-term board member Steven R. Weems will be wrapping up his tenure on the board next month.
“I’m going to miss Steve,” said Hance, who added that when an issue with a long history came up during meetings, “he could tell you the backstory.”
“I’m going to miss him like crazy,” said Hart, who will now be the only liquor store owner on the board now.
The new board of county commissioners will be sworn in Dec. 20 along with Calvert’s new sheriff, Republican Ricky Cox.