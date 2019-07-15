The third annual Daring the Blaze 5K Run/Walk was held on July 6 to support the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
With a solid turnout despite the heat and humidity, over 50 runners and walkers took on the 3.1-mile course that snaked through the Dares Beach community.
Ben Aris won in the men's field with a new 13-19 age group record time of 18:03. Jeff Malone took second with a time of 20:31, and Rob Clinton rounded out the top 3 with a new 30-39 age group course record of 22:23 Dave Walser placed first in the age 60-69 division with a time of 24:19.
Kate Barrett won the overall women's title as well as the Masters title with a new Masters course record time of 28:19! Not far behind was Ev Joy in 28:45, followed by Marci Gramstorff in a new 50-59 age group record of 29:24. Elsi Weems placed first with a time of 55:36 in the 80-plus age group.
Michael Land took the men's Masters title with a time of 23:16, and Jeff Heron defended his now-third consecutive top Dares Beach Male Resident title in a time of 28:24, while Sue Buckalew took the top Dares Beach Female Resident title with a time of 39:55!