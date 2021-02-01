A webinar presented earlier this winter titled “Building for the Future” gave participants a chance to discuss Southern Maryland’s potential as a community to incubate a high technology business.
The December session on rural economic development was facilitated by the Maryland Economic Development Association.
After listening to keynote speaker Janyce Fadden of North Alabama College of Business explain how entrepreneurs in her rural community constructed an “agile economy,” Southern Maryland tech experts reviewed the region’s current resources.
“We’re viewing the community as an ecosystem,” said Hugh Burrell, director of the College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center in Indian Head. The Dahlgren, Va., resident touted the facility, which is housed in a 40-year-old retrofitted building as “state of the art” which is dedicated to tying into programs at both the nearby Naval Surface Warfare Center and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
“We’re trying to be part of both tech bridges,” Burrell said.
In addition to housing two large meeting room, classrooms and space dedicated to the U.S. Navy, Burrell said the Velocity Center has “maker spaces” for budding entrepreneurs to assemble their visions. He told conference attendees the plan is to work with area schools.
“We want to become part of existing programs and expose kids to the technology being developed at the Velocity Center," Burrell said, adding that he believes young students exposed to this environment of collaboration “will want to move back to Southern Maryland and start a business” after competing their higher education and/or military service.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has proven to be the fulcrum for getting more individuals starting their own high-tech business, according to one of the conference’s panelist. Wynne Briscoe, the regional director of the Small Business Development Center, said, “Entrepreneurs came out of the woodwork” when COVID-19 resulted in job loss and the necessity for an online venue to communicate with society.
“Sometimes you need a push,” said Briscoe. “When you’re put in the virtual environment you think differently.”
Panelist Tommy Luginbill of the University of Maryland’s TechPort in St. Mary’s County added that while COVID-19 impacts have been painful, “We had a large influx of people” with promising technology ideas. “Circumstances and environment forced people to pivot," he said.
The TechPort, a business incubator which is a collaboration of the university, the U.S. Navy, St. Mary’s County government and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, will push out ideas to inspire others, Luginbill, a Dunkirk resident, promised. He added that technology has made the sprawling rural communities of Southern Maryland closer.
“Now it’s easier to plug into different parts of our region,” Luginbill said.
During the event’s second discussion, CSM professor of engineering John Short declared, “I don’t think we [Southern Maryland] need to be the next Silicon Valley. We need to be the first Southern Maryland.” Short opined that creating a “collaboration culture” in the region would cement the region’s reputation as a technology hotbed.
“We need an economic ecosystem in order to survive,” said panel discussion moderator Ellen Flowers-Fields of CSM.
“Collaboration, collaboration, collaboration,” said Darrell Brown, paraphrasing the popular real estate mantra. Brown, who is the director of Charles County Economic Development, told the webinar participants that stakeholders in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s must work as a team. “We’re doing this regionally. We are not operating in a vacuum. We want to make the region a place where businesses want to come.”