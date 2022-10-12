The four candidates vying for the two at-large seats on Calvert’s board of education weighed in on several school issues Oct. 6 at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick during a forum presented by the county’s chapter of the League of Women Voters.
The candidates were asked questions about special education and sex education.
Regarding special education, the candidates were asked how they would give the 10% of the student population identified with having special needs meaningful participation and access to education.
“I believe in inclusion for all students, but we have to identify the students it doesn’t work for so that action may be taken,” said Tracy McGuire, who previously served the maximum three consecutive, four-year terms beginning in 2009.
“What’s really important to support those children as well as non-special education children is understanding that they have individualized needs,” said Camille Khaleesi, who is running for the school board for a second time.
“We want to put our special education children in the least restrictive environment,” said Lisa Grenis, a retired elementary school teacher. “It sets them up for success. But not all children are set up for success in a general education classroom. What looks good on paper is not always necessarily what works.”
“It’s important to listen to the teachers and also listen to the parents,” said Jana Post, who currently has four children in the public school system. “They work with these children intimately and, obviously the parents know, what might work for one child certainly does not work for another.”
The candidates were asked if they supported comprehensive sex education for teenagers.
“Yes. I have a teen and I appreciate that some of their education takes place within the school system and I also appreciate that the rest of their education and hopefully what’s most impactful to them comes from me at home and our family,” Khaleesi stated. “I can’t control society when they walk out the door, but what I can control is having the conversation with them at home.”
Grenis held up what she said was a copy of “The family life and human sexuality standards” that she predicted would be coming to Calvert’s public schools. The standards could become part of fourth graders’ health curriculum, according to various state public education sources.
“I understand there are things that children in the middle school to high school need to be exposed to, but elementary children do not and that’s what really bothers me,” she said. “We have got to be able to protect the children if a parent does not want it for their child in their early years. I believe parents need to play a role in what their children are being exposed to in the school system.”
“Human sexuality is too powerful to be ignorant about it,” said McGuire in affirming her support for comprehensive sex education for teens.
“I feel like this is a trick question,” said Post. “Do I think it’s important to educate children at an appropriate age about certain things? Yes. Do I think that’s the role of health class or in a classroom? Yes. Do I think it should be left up to an interpretation of a teacher who has a certain set of beliefs? No, I do not.”
All four candidates indicated support for teachers, but Post and Grenis indicated all the stakeholders, especially parents, needed to be heard.
“I’m concerned about the children,” said Grenis. “Teachers need to feel supported but parents also need to have concerns acknowledged.”
Grenis opined that the “unity” Calvert public schools have been held together by seems “to be falling apart.”
Post said it is important to repair the disconnect between the public and the current board of education, calling for “meaning discussions” to fix the problem.
Khaleesi acknowledged educators are facing challenging times and as a school board member she would “make sure teachers know the avenues that are already available to them to voice concerns.”
McGuire, who later pledged as her mission as a school board member an effort to make Calvert’s public education system “world class,” said anyone who sits on the school board should “tell the community how good the teachers are. The school board has a responsibility to be cheerleaders for public education.”
The at-large school board race is nonpartisan and the top two vote-getters will become school board members, joining three incumbents, each of whom represents an election district. Grenis, Khaleesi, McGuire and Post were the four candidates who prevailed in a nine-candidate primary in July.
The general election is Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting will be held Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 during those same hours.