The rhetoric on both sides of the issue of proposed changes to Calvert County Public Schools’ policy on selecting and purchasing books for the system’s libraries continues to be strong, as evidenced from public comments offered at the school board’s June 15 meeting. In the end, the four board members present agreed to table the issue for discussion at a later date.
Jana Post, the board member who proposed the controversial policy amendment, made the motion to table after a motion made by board member Lisa Grenis to table and create a committee to study the issue failed to garner the support needed for passage.
Grenis said the committee she had hoped to see formed would consist of teachers, librarians, psychologists, mental health professionals and parents.
Antoine White, school board vice president, stated the school system already has professionals on board to make recommendations.
“No committee is needed,” White said.
During the meeting’s public comment period, attendees had praises and putdowns for Post’s proposed policy changes.
“Not all books are created equal,” declared Melissa Goshorn, who thanked Post for her amendments to the current policy. “We are living in a divisive and broken society.”
Donna Zupancic, the current treasurer of the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, declared the school system shouldn’t put “social issues” ahead of “academics.” In supporting the policy change, Zupancic called on citizens to “fight for academic integrity and education.”
Another proponent of Post’s proposed changes to the library policy, North Beach resident Patti Stueckler, said of the rhetoric denouncing the amended procedure, “I hear a lot of virtue signaling, a lot of hyperbole. I hear a lot of name-calling. We are talking about pornography in books in our school system — in our public, taxpayer-funded school system. It’s gone too far with this pornography.”
Stueckler, who said her own adult children refuse to send their children to Calvert’s public schools, predicted a “mass exodus” from the system if policies weren’t changed.
Among the opponents of the proposed policy changes, Anne Jones, Windy Hill Middle School librarian, stated the change proponents “are quoting sentences from a few books to shock people and instill fear. These sentences are out of context and knee jerk reactions are what they want without people reading the same book. Using shock and fear to gain momentum is not a way to make decisions that impact an entire school system.”
Perhaps the biggest broadside fired at the policy change proponents came from someone not in attendance at the June 15 meeting.
Former deputy state’s attorney Kathryn Marsh, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Calvert County state’s attorney in 2018, submitted a letter to the school board in opposition to the library materials' selection and curriculum development policy changes. During her career in Calvert, Marsh prosecuted many sex abuse cases involving minors.
“I can tell you without question that elementary school library books do not lead to grooming or sexual abuse,” Marsh wrote. “I can also tell you unequivocally that several of my child sexual abuse survivors only came forward after their human development classes in elementary school or reading about good and bad touches in the school libraries. For many of these victims, it was this exposure in their school that let them know that what they were experiencing at the hands of a family member or loved one was not love but rather abuse. Our public schools have been a lifeline to these children.”
Marsh went on to state, “This community and our schools cannot bury our heads in the sand and pretend that if we take out any mention of body parts, don’t depict partially nude figures or have curriculum on body parts and human development in elementary school and middle school that our children will be safer.”
New principal named at Northern High
The school board unanimously approved Superintendent Andraé Townsel‘s recommendation for the appointment of longtime Northern High School Principal Stephen Williams to the post of supervisor of human resources for the school system.
Williams served as Northern High’s principal for the past seven years.
While he declared he is excited to be working within the school system’s human resources department, Williams offered a slightly wistful “goodbye to the Patriot family. I will miss the daily interactions, the conversations and celebrations. Proud to be a Patriot.”
Succeeding Williams at North High will be Kevin Simmons, who has been serving as an administrator in Michigan, where Townsel came from last year.
Simmons, who holds a doctorate degree, stated he is “truly honored” to receive Townsel’s recommendation and the school board’s approval as the high school’s new principal.