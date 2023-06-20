Calvert Board of Education Vice President Antoine White

Calvert County Board of Education Vice President Antoine White makes a point at a recent meeting.

 SCREEN SHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

The rhetoric on both sides of the issue of proposed changes to Calvert County Public Schools’ policy on selecting and purchasing books for the system’s libraries continues to be strong, as evidenced from public comments offered at the school board’s June 15 meeting. In the end, the four board members present agreed to table the issue for discussion at a later date.

Jana Post, the board member who proposed the controversial policy amendment, made the motion to table after a motion made by board member Lisa Grenis to table and create a committee to study the issue failed to garner the support needed for passage.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews