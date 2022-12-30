Local volunteers brimming with knowledge of the bygone days of Calvert County education — details handed down by prior generations — shared that information this past fall with county middle schoolers.
And, the six citizens who served as docents at the Wallville school were recognized during the county school board’s December meeting.
The restored structure, which, since 2006, sits on the campus of Calvert Elementary School in Prince Frederick, served the community of Wallville from the 1880s until 1924.
The small building serves as a tangible reminder of an era of racism and discrimination within Calvert’s public schools.
“Every eighth grader in our school system visits the school between mid-September and mid-November,” said Scott McComb, the school system’s supervisor of social studies. “The program tells a story of segregated education. We had several trips running per week, every week. This small group of docents are the ones who made those small trips go.”
McComb indicated the school system’s eighth-graders number over 1,000.
According to the plaque on the current site, the Wallville school “is the oldest one-room school house for African American students in Calvert County.”
During its over half-century of use, the instructors at the small building offered education to African American students from grades one to seven.
The docents saluted at the school board meeting were Joyce Freeland, Pam Mackall, Francine Clark, Laura Ford, Michael Kent and Ron Clark.
McComb said Ron Clark “was really the person who got this whole ball rolling. He first saw an opportunity to tell a story.”
McComb recalled the structure in its previous state was quite dilapidated and barely standing.
Kent, the current president of the local NAACP chapter, made mention of another member of the group. Malcolm Funn, a well-known community activist, died this past summer. Up until his death, Funn had been very involved in retelling the story of the days of Calvert’s segregated education community.
Throughout Southern Maryland, similar edifices have been restored and are frequently made available for a hands-on, living history lessons.
In Calvert County there is also the Port Republic one-room schoolhouse on the campus of Christ Church in Port Republic.
St. Mary’s County is home to the Drayden African American schoolhouse.
In Charles County there is a one-room schoolhouse in Port Tobacco. And, the Historic McConchie One-Room Schoolhouse, which was open from 1900 to 1952 on Route 6, is now located at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata.