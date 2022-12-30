Wallville school

The one-room schoolhouse that served the African American children who resided in the Calvert County community of Wallville now stands on the campus of Calvert Elementary School.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Local volunteers brimming with knowledge of the bygone days of Calvert County education — details handed down by prior generations — shared that information this past fall with county middle schoolers.

And, the six citizens who served as docents at the Wallville school were recognized during the county school board’s December meeting.


