Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry stepped to the podium at the Board of Education on Thursday night and delivered his superintendent’s presentation of the proposed operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
The budget is $3,649,249 more than the 2020 adopted fiscal year budget.
The board of education will take public comments on the budget through March 20, when it will be brought before the county commissioners.
“Well, it’s a starting point and there’s been years where it doesn’t really get modified much from this point,” said Curry, who sported a red and yellow emoji bowtie. “I don’t know what to predict [for the final budget] because if you stick with your revenue estimates as you have them, and then it’ll be up to the board.”
The biggest increase in the budget from last year is regular education salaries and wages, which will receive an extra $3,713,492.
“We are negotiating a contract and when you are negotiating there are some unknowns and that salary line item is a concern [because it says nothing about restorative steps],” said Calvert Education Association President Dona Ostenso, who noted that two restorative steps were included in the previous 4-year contract, which is set to expire June 30. “And I think that’s important. I thought that was a great direction that we were moving to make up those steps. I want it not to be forgotten that there are two restorative steps hanging out there.”
“I am currently being paid on a 27-step scale, two years below my teacher experience,” said educator Lynda Hampshire, who has been teaching for more than 29 years. “I see that Dr. Curry’s budget had a three million increase in salary and wages and I also know that one of the missions here for the county is to retain teachers. And if our mission is to truly retain teachers then I’m hoping that this [budget] increase includes restorative steps.
Among other budget categories, fixed charges gets a boost of $1,512,088 and other instructional costs ($831,066), student transportation ($717,281) and administration ($321,967) also receive significant increases.
The biggest decrease from the previous year is $473,156 from textbooks & instructional supplies.
“Board members may want to spend more on this or that and they may also have difficulty in saying, ‘What should we cut?’ or where can we make that money available,” Curry said. “And that’s the hard part of course because everyone would like to have the funds for everything, and everything can’t be a priority every year.”
“We had to really cut some of the requests from our department of instruction along the lines of staff development and textbooks from last year in order to make some of these things happen,” he added, “[and because of that] it may delay some of initiatives that some of our departments had hoped to be able to afford this year.”
There was also an increase of $3,649,249 in unrestricted revenues and expenditures.
“My first thought was that we would get a lot more information,” Ostenso said following the 57-minute meeting. “Based on the last two budget meetings I thought the elected school board wanted more information at the initial meeting. The only thing I heard last night was where the 23 additional positions were going so that is a piece of information, but other than that, the line items don’t really address anything.”
Curry’s budget would also call for the addition of 23 new positions.”
“That’s a positive step,” Ostenso said. “I think the [addition of] six middle school teachers in order to allow two middle schools to have a block schedule like Mill Creek Middle School will be a good thing because Mill Creek has been very, very happy with that set-up for the last couple of years. The new positions are a step in the right direction but we need more.”
But Ostenso added she would have also, liked to have seen more elementary school teachers.
“I think the thing for me that was missing in those additional staff positions was no increase in elementary education teachers,” said Ostenso, who said she hopes that will be added before the final budget. “It does concern me because I know that I personally have talked about reducing class size in the K-2 range and other teachers and [board members] Inez Claggett and Dawn Balinski have also talked about reducing. We have kindergartens with almost 30 kids. That’s too many.”
“Overall we wanted to make it clear that the social and emotional issues that have been brought to our attention we will aim to have salaries for in hopes to address them,” Curry said. “But that has a big cost because when you add 20 people, that’s like adding two million dollars.” Curry also noted the budget included four school psychologist interns, who he hopes to recruit to stay and work in Calvert County after completing their on-the-job experiences.
“I think the interns is a really good step in the right direction,” Ostenso said. “I know Dr. Curry referenced it, but I hope we can get people because contracting is not the way to go, but again it’s the right step adding the positions into the budget.”
There are also plans to add one guidance counselor each at Northern and Huntingtown high schools.
“I think two guidance counselors for [those schools] is another positive step because their case loads are really high,” Ostenso said, “but I would have liked to have seen a couple more counselors because we have two elementary schools (Sunderland and Windy Hill) with almost a 700-to-1 ratio.”
“Please consider funding for remedial instruction and support classes in critical reading and writing for high school students,” public speaker Nancy Crosby, a teacher for 19 years, asked Curry. “If we want to get students into those upper levels they need the skills and the tools to be able to do that. This will also help students accountable for their own learning.”
Regarding her overall thoughts on the budget, and her wish list, Ostenso said, “my feeling is that if you don’t ask for it, you can never get an opportunity to get it.”
Six other speakers took to the podium during public comments, most of them continuing to make a case for school safety.
“You have decided to become committed to making our public schools safer, more respectful places for all of us who walk through its doors every day,” said Beth Roe, who has been an elementary school teacher for 28 years. “Be sure to let us know educators and community members alike what we can do to join the crusade because you have a cavalry who is ready to reform this system, and, not to get political but to make it great again because it is not great anymore.”
Substitute teacher Sonja DeGuzman shared what a week in the life of a substitute teacher was like as she recalled one girl who blatantly cheated off fellow students, one boy who choked another and a third student who aspired to be a career criminal.
“My husband asked me ‘Why do you get up and do this job every day?’” DeGuzman said, “[and the answer is] because for every one kid in the class who is being disruptive there’s 10 good ones who want to learn.”
Recent Patuxent High School graduate Chad Leo, who also spoke at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting, said educators need to be supported.
“Teachers are fed up between the constant belittlement from the administrators, never ending curriculum changes and support from classroom management,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if our county is teacher-less within the next few years. Without our educators we literally do not have a system.”
The board of education will accept public comments on the proposed 2021 operating budget through Friday, March 20.
Comments may be submitted to Calvert County Public Schools, Board of Education, c/o Karen Maxey, 1305 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, 20678, or emailed to maxeyk@calvertcounty.education, or go to www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/board_of_education
