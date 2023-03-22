Sharon Strand

Calvert County Department of Finance and Budget Director Sharon Strand

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

During her remarks delivered at Tuesday’s Calvert commissioners' fiscal 2024 budget hearing, Dona Ostenso, the president of the Calvert Education Administration, made reference to the “song and dance” that is part of the budget process. Act one of the performance is in the books and employees of Calvert’s public school system made it clear that the flat funding proposed in the county’s current proposal gets no rave reviews.

“I feel as if I’ve been forgotten,” said April Corey, a secretary at Sunderland Elementary School. “This is a crisis. I bring my heart and soul to Sunderland Elementary School every day.”


