During her remarks delivered at Tuesday’s Calvert commissioners' fiscal 2024 budget hearing, Dona Ostenso, the president of the Calvert Education Administration, made reference to the “song and dance” that is part of the budget process. Act one of the performance is in the books and employees of Calvert’s public school system made it clear that the flat funding proposed in the county’s current proposal gets no rave reviews.
“I feel as if I’ve been forgotten,” said April Corey, a secretary at Sunderland Elementary School. “This is a crisis. I bring my heart and soul to Sunderland Elementary School every day.”
“Maintenance of effort with inflation is a cut to education,” declared Chelsea Gallihugh, an eighth-grade teacher at Mill Creek Middle School. “The proposed budget is in bad shape.”
The subtext of county government staff’s presentation to the county commissioners and general public Tuesday evening appears to be that this is the good year, while projections for the subsequent years will be worse.
Mark Willis, county administrator, noted the projected $373.9 million budget for fiscal 2024, which kicks in this July 1, was compiled using data available at the time. Staff was advised “expenditures should remain flat’ along with no increases to staffing or added initiatives.
Willis further noted, “The Calvert County public school system is requesting $163.7 million. Without additional information staff has recommended $141.3 million.”
The difference is significant — $22.4 million. It was unclear what additional information would be needed, since the superintendent did publish a detailed, 151-page recommended budget in January. The school board was set to officially vote on its proposed budget, which will be based on the superintendent's budget, on March 23 and submit it to the county on March 31.
Superintendent of Schools Andraè Townsel conceded the request “is unprecedented.”
During his presentation, Townsel listed the factors making the ask so large, include state-mandated salary increases for teachers per the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
Townsel added that increased transportation costs, rising inflation and a need to increase pay for the school system’s support staff are driving the need for more funding. Public school system leaders are also uncertain how much additional money the state will allocate to Calvert for the next fiscal year.
“The Blueprint does nothing for support staff,” Owings resident Joseph Comier noted, adding that individuals who assist classroom teachers, toil in school cafeterias, maintain facilities and perform other necessary tasks are crucial to the education process. He called paying public school employees more an “investment” in the education of today’s students.
“Calvert County schools must attract the best,” Ostenso told county officials, warning that the county’s stature as paying top dollar in Southern Maryland for new teachers is about to lapse.
“How will we be able to attract the best of the best when we pay the least and have no affordable housing?” Ostenso asked.
“They need to be respected,” Antoine White, school board member, told county government officials. “These teachers aren’t doing it for the money.”
During her budget presentation segment, Sharon Strand, county finance director, noted Dominion Cove Point’s payment in lieu of taxes agreement will end at the conclusion of the current fiscal year and will transition to a tax credit, resulting in a 14% drop in revenues from the bayside energy facility which exports liquefied natural gas to foreign countries. The projected revenue from Dominion in fiscal 2024 is $54 million.
Revenues from Exelon’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby will remain flat in fiscal 2024 at $19.6 million.
On the revenue side, there are projected increases for real property taxes, just under $5 million more, and income taxes — an additional $3 million.
No change in the real property tax rate, which is $0.927 per $100 of assessed value, is proposed.
A decrease in income tax collections is anticipated with the drying up of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Public comment on the county’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget will be accepted until the close of business April 4.