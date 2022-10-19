A memorandum of understanding that received a tepid reception from the Calvert County commissioners in August had shoulders shrugging Oct. 13 when it was reviewed during a board of education meeting.
The memorandum between the county’s public schools and parks and recreation department outlines use of indoor and outdoor facilities, maintenance responsibilities and reimbursements.
During the school board’s October business meeting, Anthony Navarro, chief of operations for the county school system, reviewed the memorandum. Among other things, the pact notes the schools are not charged for greens fees at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course for up to eight sanctioned high school golf matches annually and up to two designated days of the week for golf team practices. The document also states the schools do not charge the parks and recreation department any fees for the use of school facilities during normal working hours.
“It’s in the mutual of interest to keep this memorandum of understanding because it benefits the youth and parents of Calvert County,” said Navarro.
“Things seem reasonable from both perspectives,” said board member Dawn Balinski.
Navarro did note the school system did bill county government $17,000 between December and March “in order to pay for our building services staff to work on the weekend” when parks and recreation programs use school facilities.
School board member Pat Nutter asked how long the memorandum of understanding had been in existence and if the plan, which was approved in 2018, was a big change.
Navarro recalled when he was principal of Mount Harmony Elementary 20 years ago, “The building was used year ‘round. The playground was used in fall for football practice and cheerleading, and in the spring for baseball, lacrosse. During the winter months the gym was always being used Monday through Thursday.”
“So, it’s always worked out in the past and we don’t see any issues this time either?" Nutter asked.
“Nothing comes to my attention,” said Navarro, adding that he had recently reviewed the pact with Shannon Nazzal, the county's parks and recreation director.
School board president Pamela Cousins thanked Navarro “for bringing clarity to the indoor and outdoor facilities, and the maintenance and the fees.”
During a late August meeting at which the commissioners discussed renewing the memorandum for another five years, several commissioners questioned the equity of the pact. As a way to prevent the arrangement from lapsing entirely, the commissioner voted to extend the current pact for one additional year.
In praise of libraries
In reaction to some recent criticism leveled at Calvert’s school libraries and the questioning of the appropriateness of some books made available to students, a veteran school librarian came forward Oct. 13 to address concerns.
Anne Jones, who has been the librarian at Windy Hill Middle School for nearly 20 years, stated her goal is to make the library “a safe, inviting place for all students.”
Jones touted two books tailored toward adolescent readers in her remarks during public comment. She called “Maybe He Just Likes You,” Barbara Dee’s novel, “a powerful story” that inspires female readers to “stand up for yourself.”
The other book — “The Only Road” by Alexandra Diaz — is inspired by actual events to depict the struggles of refugees coming to and living in America.
Jones said she “strongly encourages” all parents to speak with children about what they are reading.
“Books can change lives and in some cases they can save lives,” the librarian said. “Not all books are for all students, but all students should find themselves, their story, their reflection somewhere in the collection of books we call a library.”