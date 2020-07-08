Second entrance to Hallowing Point Park now open

On July 6, a second entrance to Hallowing Point Park west of Prince Frederick opened.
The second entrance incorporates Skipjack, Ketch and Jibsail roads with the new entrance to the back of the park. Either Skipjack/Ketch or Jibsail can be used to enter the park, but one must use Ketch/Skipjack or the main entrance off Route 231 to leave.
Drivers can continue using the main entrance, but they can only make right turns in and out.
Additional phases will include further roadway modifications in the surrounding area to optimize the safe flow of traffic in and out of the park, according to a press release.
“We are happy to be able to open this additional entrance and exit to Hallowing Point Park,” Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal said in an email. “The safety of our community is of utmost importance, and this addition is a tremendous step in that direction.”
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN