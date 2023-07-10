The North Beach Senior Center will be closed Monday, July 10, until further notice due to a burst water pipe, according to a release from Calvert County government sent that morning.
"The safety and well-being of visitors is the utmost priority," according to the release. Calvert government staff is working to address the issue.
Lunches will be served at the Calvert Pines and Southern Pines senior centers. North Beach seniors who currently receive Meals on Wheels will continue to receive meal delivery.
Information and updates on the reopening of the center will be provided as available on the Calvert County Office on Aging Facebook page at facebook.com/CalvertCountyOfficeonAging and the North Beach Senior Center webpage at CalvertCountyMd.gov/NBSeniors.
While the center is closed, citizens may contact the office on aging at 410-535-4606 with concerns or requests for assistance.
