The North Beach Senior Center will be closed Monday, July 10, until further notice due to a burst water pipe, according to a release from Calvert County government sent that morning.

"The safety and well-being of visitors is the utmost priority," according to the release. Calvert government staff is working to address the issue.


  

MARTY MADDEN