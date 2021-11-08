Grace Scott of Port Republic, dressed as Wonder Woman, races in the Kids' Super Hero Dash, which was part of the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse's Step-by-Step 5K, at Calvert Marine Museum on Nov. 6.
Ethan Serra, left, was awarded the first-place medal by Bonnie Blackwell at the annual Step-by-Step 5K in Solomons on Nov. 6. Serra completed the course in 19 minutes and 7 seconds.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
The annual Step-by-Step 5K run/walk was held Nov. 6, starting and finishing at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Patuxent High student Ethan Serra topped the field with a time of 19 minutes and 7 seconds, besting Jake Rupard, who logged a time of 19 minutes and 17 seconds. Sophie Ras was the top female racer with a time of 26 minutes and 48 seconds.
The event, which is organized by Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, is held in memory of Mike Blackwell, who was killed while jogging in 2001. The focus of the event, which raised funds for CAASA's Project Graduation, is to encourage a healthy lifestyle free of alcohol and other drug abuse.
In addition to the 5K, the Kids' Super Hero Dash for children 6 and under was held.