The annual Step-by-Step 5K run/walk was held Nov. 6, starting and finishing at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Patuxent High student Ethan Serra topped the field with a time of 19 minutes and 7 seconds, besting Jake Rupard, who logged a time of 19 minutes and 17 seconds. Sophie Ras was the top female racer with a time of 26 minutes and 48 seconds.

The event, which is organized by Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, is held in memory of Mike Blackwell, who was killed while jogging in 2001. The focus of the event, which raised funds for CAASA's Project Graduation, is to encourage a healthy lifestyle free of alcohol and other drug abuse.

In addition to the 5K, the Kids' Super Hero Dash for children 6 and under was held.

