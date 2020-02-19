With a year’s experience under her belt, Abby Setzfand earned a right to serve a second consecutive term as Student Member of the Board at a Calvert Association of Student Councils meeting Tuesday at Calvert High School.
The Northern High School junior defeated Justin Winston of Patuxent High School and Alyson Cox of Huntingtown High School.
“I’m really excited,” Setzfand said. “Initially, I had to win the primary at my school, which was a little challenging, but it was a great learning experience. And today was a really good opportunity to talk more about my platform and get more input on [students’] views and a chance to network.”
Setzfand will begin her second term in early summer when she is sworn in by Clerk of the Court Kathy Smith in an inauguration ceremony at the board of education.
“I think my experience helped me a lot because I had based my platform on what I had heard from students, and just having that year with the board members and the r elationships I’ve built with them will help me make more meaningful changes in my next term.”
“Abby is an excellent SMOB,” said Scott Goldstein, who has been the Calvert Association of Student Councils Advisor since 2001, and Patuxent High’s advisor since 2001. “She’s definitely interested in what’s best for students, and she’s made it her business to make sure that the students’ opinions are heard by the board of education. I think she’s taking it seriously and I think she’ll do an excellent job in her second year. Experience will be a big boost to her.”
Setzfand will be the fourth Student Member of the Board since 2003 to serve consecutive terms. The others were Northern’s Thomas Ridenour (2018-2019), Patuxent’s Alexya Brown (2014-2015) and Northern’s Kelsey Miller (2010-2011).
Calvert High School did not have a candidate. Representatives from each of the county’s four high schools and six middle schools were in attendance. High schools received four ballots each while middle schools each received two.
Workshops were held as well, and representatives gave updates on their respective schools.
Before the event, students gathered in the school corridors as candidates and members of their teams carried placards and made a final push for votes. In his speech, Winston pushed for several items, including an 8 a.m. start time and 2:45 p.m. dismissal, the same as St. Mary’s County. He also said he would push to make sure the SMOB position became more relevant.
“The majority of students don’t even know there is a student member of the board of education representing them, so how can they be properly represented if they don’t even know they’re being represented in the first place?” asked Winston, a junior, who sported a dark bow tie. “How many times has there been an issue at your school, and you wished for a way to fix it? Well, I’m telling you that you have to wish no longer for communications because a SMOB is an easy and effective way of fixing things. I don’t want to be the board’s next SMOB. I want to be your SMOB.”
Cox, who is an avid BMX rider and skateboarder, said her motto was “reach for the stars.”
“We are all stars and we are all amazing and do the best we can do,” said the Huntingtown sophomore, “but I think we can all do better.”
“For someone new like Alyson, it’s an eye-opening experience,” Goldstein said. “I hope she comes back.”
Setzfand presented a slick slide presentation that began with a picture of her with the current board of education members followed by photos of Northern High students holding “I’m voting for #abbyforSMOB” signs.
“I’ve learned so much about how the board works and about the board members and about what goes on behind the scenes,” said Setzfand, whose major issues were students’ physical and mental health and post-high school success. “In the next year, I’m going to really work with students across the county and get to know them and really make myself more visible.”
The candidates also took part in a question-and-answer period by fellow students. The final question they were asked was their favorite potato chip flavor.
Setzfand said original, and Cox answered that being from Maryland her was definitely Old Bay, for which she received a raucous cheer. But Winston was more precise when he rattled off Utz kettle chips with jalapeno, which drew a large ovation from his large Patuxent High contingent. The guest speaker was Huntingtown High School senior Darrien Coates, a 2019 Semper Fidelis All-American winner, who implored students always to smile and be kind. “The golden rule and you’ve known it since kindergarten,” Coates said, “is to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Other members of the Calvert Association of Student Councils are President Diamond Lewis (Northern High), First Vice President Hayden Kelly (Huntingtown High), Second Vice President Madelynn Kelly (Plum Point Middle), Treasurer Bella Crum (Northern High) and Secretary Jenna Stahl (Patuxent High).
