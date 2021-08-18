A group of seven Calvert County women have filed suits in circuit court against the local school board and the superintendent of public schools, declaring that the recent implementation of an anti-racism policy violates their constitution rights.
The plaintiffs — Mariam Canning of Huntingtown, Alexsa Billups of Owings, Melissa M. Goshorn of Sunderland, Angela Hicks of North Beach, Robin Cox of Huntingtown, Diane Andraka of Owings and Diana Baldwin of St. Leonard — are being represented by Annapolis attorney Charles Edward Hartman III.
According to the suit filed Aug. 12, the plaintiffs are asking the court to “order defendants to remove all policies, practices, procedures and materials from [Calvert County Public Schools] curriculum, faculty and staff training, CCPS codes of conduct and any other aspects of the CCPS environment.”
The group is also seeking a “monetary reward” in excess of $75,000.
“In recent months, it has become evident that the CCPS, board and superintendent, through the creation of new policies, practices and procedures, seeks to implement certain tenants of critical race theory and/or social justice reform into the CCPS curriculum,” the 33-page document submitted by Hartman stated.
“Through a series of training modules, curriculum, recommended reading for students, action plans for faculty and students and resolutions,” the plaintiffs contend the school system, school board and the superintendent “seek to advocate a radicalized political agenda disguised as ‘social justice’ and ‘equity’ in an effort to create social justice activists and cause racial division among the student body," the document stated.
The plaintiffs' claim continued, "The focus of the implementation of this ideology is recognition of skin color, shaming of white people, demeaning people of color and anti-police rhetoric.”
In an email to Southern Maryland News, Superintendent Daniel D. Curry stated, “We can’t comment on litigation.”
In a letter to supporters, members of the group Save Calvert Schools stated, “Hundreds of county residents have testified in writing and in person to Calvert County Board of Education to voice concern about policies and trainings steeped in concepts of critical race theory.” The organization’s leaders added the school board members “have not meaningfully responded to these concerns.”
The legal action, they stated, was “only the first step for emergency relief.”
Toward the end of their missive, Save Calvert Schools’ leaders stated, “We are requesting donations, anonymous or public, toward our legal fund. We are also seeking parents, teachers and expert witnesses to give testimony in writing and/or in front of a judge.”
The school board majority has also garnered support from some members of the public. In a letter sent on the same day the suits were filed, Diane Davies of Solomons wrote to the board, stating, “We support your efforts and those of other public education systems in Southern Maryland, to ensure respect, dignity and the accommodation of students from all backgrounds.”
Davies is the chair of The Big Conversation, a regional effort that calls its members “partners in dismantling racism and privilege.”