Last month the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and county detention center honored 116 award recipients for 2020. Two sheriff’s deputies received awards from the local state’s attorney’s office and two civilian employees were also recognized.
Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R) and Maj. T.D. Reece, detention center administrator, presided over the private ceremony held in Huntingtown.
The Calvert County Sheriff's Office announced the awards to the public late last week.
The award for Patrol Deputy of the Year for 2020 is Deputy Kamrhen Parks. Senior Correctional Deputy Robert Scott was named Correctional Deputy of the Year for 2020.
Other top awardees included Deputy Hershel Wilder, the sheriff’s office rookie of the year, and Correctional Deputy Alexandra Hart, the detention center’s correctional deputy of the year.
The sheriff’s office also recognized Deputy Stephan Bowlan as the “Beach” deputy of the year for his work with the Twin Beaches Patrol serving North Beach and Chesapeake Beach.