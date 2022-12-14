As he concludes his two decades as Calvert County sheriff, Mike Evans immediate future is quite clear to him.
“Pickleball, grandkids and working on my wife, Susan’s, honey-do list,” said Evans, 66, of St. Leonard.
After having to retire as a state trooper after 17 years on the job due to knee injuries, Evans still had the drive and desire to be a part of law enforcement in Calvert.
Then, following a five-year stint as a courthouse deputy, Evans decided to run for sheriff. As he recalled, the impetus to make that run actually occurred eight years earlier.
While attending a high school reunion, Evans ran into classmate and former fellow state trooper Vonzell Ward.
“He said, ‘Mike I’m going to be your next sheriff,’” Evans recalled. At the time, another retired trooper, L.C. “Bootsie” Stinnett was in his first term as Calvert sheriff.
“I said to Vonzell, ‘If you can beat Bootsie then you can be sheriff. And if you can be sheriff, I can be sheriff.’”
Ward won a historic three-candidate race in the 1994 general election. He was re-elected in 1998 but resigned three years later due to a variety of issues.
Evans said when then-Gov. Parris Glendening (D) appointed Prince George’s County police corporal and Huntingtown resident John “Rodney” Bartlett to fill the vacancy, “It was a perfect opportunity to step in and throw my hat into the ring. I felt very confidant the first race would be the easiest one, and it was.”
Evans won easily in the 2002 Republican primary and in a landslide against Bartlett in the general election.
“I think I treated people right when I was a state trooper and I think that paid off,” said Evans, who also credited his community involvement as a youth sports coach with helping him connect with Calvert’s voters.
As for actually being the sheriff of Calvert County, Evans told Southern Maryland News the job “was a lot harder than I thought it would be. I had a lot to learn about administration.”
Helping him navigate the learning curve, Evans credits his first assistant sheriff and another MSP colleague, Tom Hejl, with teaching him a lot about administration.
Evans said many of his other superiors and colleagues from the state police — including Stinnett, George Lusby, Bobby Lusby, Eric Briggs and Homer Rich — provided guidance.
Perhaps the top advisor was Evans’ father, Ted Evans, a 30-year state police trooper veteran who rose to the rank of assistant superintendent of the agency.
Of his own leadership style, Mike Evans said, “I never wanted any ‘yes men’ around. I wanted people to ask me questions. It wasn’t ‘my way of the highway.’ Let me get the best information possible before I make a decision.”
During Evans’ 20-year tenure as sheriff, the agency grew and the technology the office used evolved.
Regarding body cameras now worn by on-duty deputies, Evans said Calvert, “got out ahead of that as soon as we got the money,” adding that the start up costs were covered by the county’s speed camera fund.
Other tech enhancements that have aided the sheriff’s office in the fight against crime include license plate reader cameras.
Early in Evans tenure, there were no deputies involved on a daily basis with public schools.
“Now we have 13 of them,” he said of the school resource officers.
Early on, Evans and the sheriff’s office were met with resistance from public school officials, who did not want armed deputies in the buildings. This despite the fact that grant funding was available at the time.
“We finally made progress,” said Evans, recalling Daniel D. Curry, the former superintendent who helped expand the school resource officer program to the level it is at today. The outgoing sheriff conceded a big incentive for the police protection came about because of the school shootings that occurred in other locations.
“People saw the light,” he said. “Fortunately, we haven’t had anything serious in our county, but if we do we’re prepared. We do have the right response. We have the officers trained.”
The war on drugs during Evans’ tenure also changed from predominantly a struggle to stop the sale of illegal recreational drugs such as cocaine to a fight against the distribution of opiates. Today, two of the deadliest substances — heroin and fentanyl — are being peddled in Calvert.
“Heroin is so easy to get,” Evans lamented, explaining that proactive measures the sheriff's office took included a partnership with other agencies to collect and properly dispose of unused prescription pills and increasing the K9 units alerting on the potential presence of drugs.
“I think we have more drug dogs per capita,” Evans said of the county’s increase in K9 patrols.
As he visited schools, attended Scouting ceremonies and maintained visibility at community events such as high school graduations, Evans encountered young people who were considering careers in law enforcement.
“I’ve always been in a recruiting mode,” said Evans, adding that he has discovered candidates in churches, gyms and high school criminal justice classes.
“I’ve never tried to talk anybody into it,” he said. “You have to have the want and the calling to be a police officer.”
In speaking with students, Evans reminds them, “You have to have good life experiences to be accepted as a police officer. We are having a hard time finding good, qualified applicants. It’s everybody, not just us. Some of the negativity police face around the country has sparked recruitment problems.”
Although Evans has had some struggles doing business with the county commissioners, unlike some of his predecessors, his relationship with the board has not been particularly rancorous. In recent years the incoming commissioners and the re-elected sheriff have been sworn in at a joint ceremony. The commissioners also host the swearing-in of new deputies.
However, the commissioners did not publicly say goodbye with any pomp or circumstance to Evans this month, even though they did so with other outgoing officials.
Evans said of some of the prior disagreements with the board over issues like tagging patrol vehicles and staffing, “those were battles worth fighting.”
He conceded there have been controversies during his 20 years as sheriff.
“I’ve had some hiccups, I’ve made some mistakes and I’ve admitted to them,” he said, adding that he tells deputies, “If you make a mistake, own up to it. The worst thing you can do is lie about it. That can get you fired.”
Evans said he owes his success to family members — including his wife Susan, his sons and their spouses — plus Judy Draheim, his campaign chairman, and Jenell Burt, his campaign treasurer.
As Evans removes his badge, he grips his pickleball racket, ready to play the sport of law enforcement lifers and other law-abiding citizens. He has already enjoyed successes at tournaments in venues like Myrtle Beach and at the Maryland Senior Olympics.
“Even people with bad knees can play pickleball,” Evans said.