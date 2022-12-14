Outgoing Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) prepares to depart after 20 years in office.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

As he concludes his two decades as Calvert County sheriff, Mike Evans immediate future is quite clear to him.

“Pickleball, grandkids and working on my wife, Susan’s, honey-do list,” said Evans, 66, of St. Leonard.


