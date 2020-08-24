A component of the Chesapeake Beach Housing Code, passed by ordinance unanimously in the spring of 2019, is suddenly becoming cause for action among some of the bayside town’s property owners.
In late July, town officials served notice that the town’s housing code and zoning ordinance prohibit short-term rentals, which applies to any rental of property that is less than 30 days.
The losers in the crackdown are those property owners who frequently rent their units to vacationers.
“Chesapeake Beach is a tourism destination first and foremost as its proximity to the bay from D.C.,” said Joshua Johnson, a town resident and property renter. Johnson told Southern Maryland News that barring short-term renters from town is bad for the municipality’s bottom line.
“In a pandemic, the small businesses, now more than ever, rely on and need revenues vacation rentals provide,” Johnson said. “Denying their importance denies these businesses the opportunity to stay in business. It puts a tax burden on residents and does not allow growth.”
Through Change.org, Johnson has begun a call to action with a petition drive. He claims that the revenue generated to the local economy “directly and indirectly by vacation rentals is estimated to be over $2.4 million.”
In a missive sent to Southern Maryland News, Chesapeake Beach Town Administrator Holly K. Wahl explained that the town council passed a housing code in May 2019 “which does not permit short term rentals or vacation rentals in town. Property owners seeking to rent their homes are required to submit a rental permit to the town, per the housing code.”
A review of the video of the council’s May 2019 meeting shows there was no public comment offered on the revised housing code during the public hearing or before the council voted.
“It’s a commercial entity in a residential area,” Wahl said of a home that is rented to vacationers. She added that “pop-up rentals” are of no benefit to town taxpayers.
On the other hand, Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort, the four-story hotel, pays an estimated $90,000 in hotel tax revenues to the Town of Chesapeake Beach, according to recent budget figures.
“There is currently no action before the town council or being considered by the town council, to amend the language of the housing code,” Wahl stated. “The town is enforcing the restriction on short term rentals through code enforcement, which is a municipal infraction finable by $200 per day.”
A place called ‘Dreamcatcher’
It was about 30 years ago, Bernadette Antoine estimates, when her five children were small, that she used to drive from her home in Prince George’s County to Chesapeake Beach “to enjoy the beach and surrounding areas.” The visits to the beach town sparked a dream to own her own house there. Several years later, Antoine was able to make the dream a reality with the purchase of a cottage. Antoine named her quaint dwelling “Dreamcatchers Cottage,” since it represented her bringing a vision to fruition.
In Prince George’s Antoine works — or was working prior to being furloughed — as a preschool teacher.
“I do not make a lot of income,” she stated. “I make enough to cover my mortgage, bills and groceries.”
Antoine and Johnson are both part of the entrepreneurship facilitated by Airbnb, an American vacation rental online marketplace company.
“The Airbnb rental income was helping me to build a savings so as to prepare for future pitfalls, if they came my way,” Antoine said.
Renting her cottage to vacationers was not a spur-of-the-moment enterprise for Antoine, she explained. Her alliance with Evolve, a vacation rental management company, gives her a means to vet and verify that guests are not transient troublemakers. It also holds the short-term renter to a high standard of safety, security and satisfaction.
“I had a 4.5-star rating last time I looked,” said Antoine.
“During this pandemic, vacation rentals have given homeowners options for added revenue to pay their mortgages and other bills,” said Johnson. Vacation rentals have also assisted in revitalizing our community by turning dilapidated and drug-related housing into housing tourist families can enjoy. Vacation rentals support Chesapeake Beach in its efforts to increase tourism revenue to the town and its residents.”
Complaints prompt enforcement
The Town of Chesapeake Beach Code spells it out in a glossary that is part of the 2019 revision. A “rental” or “rental unit” is defined as “any housing unit rented or leased to a person for a continuous period of 30 days or more.”
Wahl told Southern Maryland News that evening prior to the revision of the housing code, short term rentals violated the town’s zoning law, since it was “a commercial entity in a residential area.”
Wahl explained that the stricter enforcement is a result of “complaints from residents submitted to the town. The town is only acting when there are complaints.”
The complaints have included the visitors “blocking cars” and “incidents with fights,” Wahl said.
Town Councilman Larry Jaworski, who chairs the panel’s economic development committee, said there was some discussion about the impact of short-term rentals prior to the passage of the housing code.
“The economic impact was somewhat negative,” said Jaworksi, adding there was concern voiced about the Rod ‘N’ Reel resort taking a hit.
Jaworski told Southern Maryland News that there was “widespread support from residents” for all the provisions of the 2019 housing code, including the ban on short-term rentals. He said some of the commenters noted the “disruptive behavior” of some short-term renters.
Johnson, however, disputes the claims that out-of-towners staying in vacation rentals are causing a crime spike. “Law enforcement has seen a decease in crime and low reports of any vacation rentals issues,” he affirmed.
Jaworski conceded the renting of homes to vacationers “would be a nice way for some individuals to make some income.” He added the issue could be revisited, “anytime opinions in town change.”
In contrast to the Chesapeake Beach policy, the adjoining municipality of North Beach has no similar prohibition and in fact uses the platform called Vrbo — Vacation Rentals by Owner.
“I’m not sure why Chesapeake Beach has made that decision,” said North Beach Mayor Mike Benton. “We have no intentions of changing our allowances of Vrbos within our town limits.”