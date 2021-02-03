A much-anticipated work session was held Wednesday, Jan. 27, by the Chesapeake Beach Planning and Zoning Commission, the same place the town’s prohibition on short-term rentals was brought to light last summer when a notice was posted that the municipality’s housing code and zoning ordinance did not permit them.
“Violations of town legislation regarding short-term rentals will result in a municipal infraction and attached fine,” this notice stated. “Each day the violation continues shall constitute a separate offense and fine.”
Short-term rental properties are often referred to as “Airbnbs,” the name of a rental company likely inspired by the way the ventures mimic bed and breakfast operations. Short-term rentals often involve a homeowner renting out a room or more to people on a nightly or weekly basis through websites.
Larry Brown, planning and zoning commission chairman, pointed out that the term “short-term rentals is not in the county code.”
Chris Jakubiak, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, said “the use of homes for tourists” is allowed in Chesapeake Beach’s “commercial and maritime” districts, but added no such residences in those zones currently exist.
“Anyone who is aggrieved can go to the board of appeals,” said Jakubiak, which could grant a special exception to the homeowner.
A vacation rental is different from a “bed and breakfast,” which “accommodates transients” but doesn’t rent the entire home, is limited to five bedrooms and is also occupied by the homeowner or manager. “It’s a blend of commercial and residential,” said Jakubiak.
“The town code has some ambiguity and is confusing to many,” said commission member Laura Blackwelder. “There are a lot of holes in this code.”
“We’re here to work with the town,” said Shad Montague, a Prince Frederick resident who owns property in Chesapeake Beach.
Montague made a presentation to state the case for allowing vacation property rentals. In answer to the question, “What type of people are renting in Chesapeake Beach?" Montague responded that visitors included those seeking a quiet getaway weekend, wedding attendees, families, military parents, fishermen renting charter boats and special events attendees.
Montague also contended that many of the vacation rentals were “mom- and pop-style operations” that “spread tourism dollars” and “can actually raise property values because many owners make improvements and upgrades, so the houses are more attractive.”
In concluding his presentation, Montague added that “the town has a history of tourism. We want to support all of the property owners. We should let the community decide.”
Town resident Joshua Johnson, who started a petition drive to get the sanctions imposed on short-term rental property owners lifted, said, “We need to find common ground. We need to do what the people want."
Other speakers included town resident Aaron Warren, who requested a clearer definition of a “tourist home.” Warren added that the ambiguity of the code could set the municipality up for “civil litigation.”
“I’ve enjoyed Airbnbs in other cities,” said another local, Randy Getman. “I am pro short-term rental.”
“I’ve had no problems with the short-term rental next door,” said town resident Christopher Steiner.
“It can be done in a calibrated and controlled manner,” said Army Col. Chris Martinez.
Opposition was expressed by a town resident, identified as "Mrs. David Allen," who said she has lived in Chesapeake Beach for 18 years. “I personally don’t care for the idea of a short-term rental,” she said. “This is a small community.”
Another resident, who only identified himself by the letter “G,” said he was opposed since he was once attacked by a tourist’s dog.
Arguably the most significant testimony came from Wes Donovan, whose family owns and operates Rod and Reel Resort, the town’s famous hotel.
“We have always been in support of businesses,” said Donovan. “We are in favor of short-term rentals. We have to respect what they choose to do with their finances.”
"Yes, regulate Airbnbs,” said Monique Ligthart, an Annapolis resident who owns property in Chesapeake Beach. “If you have a bad actor, get rid of them.”
“I think there’s a win-win here,” said Blackwelder, the commission member.
Four members of the town council were on the meeting’s virtual call.
Last Friday, Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney issued this statement: “This is not solely about short-term rentals. This is a crucial point for the town citizens to decide if they prefer to remain a primarily owner-occupied residential town or they prefer to live in a transient tourist town. While Chesapeake Beach has been known as a destination for many years, residents were able to enjoy protection that the town’s zoning ordinance provides, maintaining the character and quality of life in residentially zoned portions of town.”
“Let’s lift the ban,” Johnson said in a telephone interview two days after the meeting. He noted his petition's over 600 signatures, a citizen survey and the meeting’s testimony all indicated overwhelming support for vacation rentals in Chesapeake Beach.
“It will take us more than one meeting,” Brown said about the commission’s timeline for drafting a recommendation on short-term rentals for forwarding to the town council. “Any change to the current code will take some time.”