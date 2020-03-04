Personnel from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Detention Center were recognized Feb. 22 for their services and achievements in 2019.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, the local law enforcement agency’s annual awards ceremony was held at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.
During the ceremony, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) presented Dfc. Robert Shrawder with the 2019 Deputy of the Year Award.
Additional individual awards were given to Dfc. Nikki Gilmore, who was named Beach Deputy of the Year, Detective of the Year was Deputy Chip Ward.
Other awards given out during the ceremony were Civilian of the Year went to Frances Lopez, Rookie of the Year was Deputy Dru Krum, the detention center’s Correctional Deputy of the Year went to Cdfc. Mike Lanier and CCDC Rookie of the Year was Correctional Deputy Ryan Jones.
Krum was also recognized by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office as their 2019 Road Deputy of the Year.
Detention center awards were presented by Captain Kevin Cross.