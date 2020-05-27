Site plans recommended for McDonald's, Dunkin Donuts

The Calvert County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of site plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Prince Frederick and a Dunkin Donuts in Dunkirk last week. On May 20, the commission also selected a new chair and vice chair. Steve Jones, who had been vice chair, was voted in as chair, while Maria Buehler was named vice chair. Jones replaces outgoing chair Greg Kernan, who had served two years. The virtual meeting was the commission’s first since Feb. 19, as COVID-19 resulted in the cancellation of the March and April meetings. The site plan recommendations will now go before the county commissioners for approval. The McDonald’s would replace the current one in Prince Frederick at 515 N. Solomons Island Road, and the Dunkin Donuts project would redevelop a Starbucks coffee shop and add a drive-thru at 2981 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk.
PF master plan gets endorsement
In other action, the board voted to endorse the focus areas of land use and transportation for a new Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan and proceed with getting more public comment. Public meetings were held Jan. 30 and March 2, and staff planned to host some at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. However, the college is closed through August. More than 500 survey responses have been received, planner Jenny Plummer-Welker said.
Zoning amendment recommended
The board unanimously recommended a text amendment to the zoning ordinance that will make conceptual site plan reviews mandatory instead of optional. Deputy planning director Carolyn Sunderland said the move would streamline a three-step process. She said that no public comments had been received, but noted that staff had spoken with members of the development community about the change.
New developments in the works
A site plan application list and a major subdivision proposed list included with the agenda show several new submissions. Patuxent Commons Townhouses would consist of 68 townhomes on 11.56 acres (three parcels) between North Prince Frederick Boulevard and Radio Road in Prince Frederick. Bay Engineering submitted the site plan application on Feb. 26. Bowen’s Pride would consist of 18 lots on 40.4 acres on North Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, less than a mile from the Prince Frederick Town Center. R.A. Barrett and Assoc. submitted the application on April 29. Beach Self Storage would consist of five mini-storage buildings on 6.65 acres on the east side of a lot at 2155 S. Solomons Island Road, south of Sixes Road and south of Prince Frederick. The buildings total 52,365 square feet. Existing buildings on the west side of the property would remain. Collinson, Oliff and Assoc. submitted an application on April 29.
