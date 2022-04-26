An "injured motorist" is put on a stretcher during Monday's mock crash at Calvert High School. The motorists, complete with makeup, in the scenario were played by several of the school's criminal justice students.
An "injured motorist" is put on a stretcher during Monday's mock crash at Calvert High School. The motorists, complete with makeup, in the scenario were played by several of the school's criminal justice students.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Crews from Prince Frederick's volunteer fire department, volunteer rescue squad and Calvert Fire, Rescue and EMS demonstrate their life-saving skills during Monday's mock crash at Calvert High School.
Calvert High School criminal justice students played the roles of teens involved in an all-too-real tragedy Monday.
The students participated in a mock crash in the school's parking lot on Dares Beach Road. The Chesapeake Region Safety Council coordinated the scenario, which was a double-fatal, two-vehicle collision caused by a drunk driver.
The exercise was done to serve as a reminder about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, distracted driving and not using seatbelts.
Other entities participating in the mock crash included the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, Calvert County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Medical Services and Sewell Funeral Home.