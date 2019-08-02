For the Southern Maryland Community Network, Tuesday was moving day as the organization and its partners moved its Adult Crisis House to a new and larger location.
The house is a key component of the region’s Housing Stabilization Program.
“The program was named in honor of Nancy Porter, who worked with the Calvert Core Service Agency and Health Department for many years,” said SMCN Executive Director Karen Cardoni, who called Porter “a champion of people with mental health disabilities.”
“Let’s do this right,” said Porter, who asked SMCN Crisis Program Coordinator Jenna Cisse and Five-County Coordinator Jeanette Cohen to stand beside her as she cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the new house in Prince Frederick while other attendees took pictures.
Scott Travers from the regional office of Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen [D] presented SMCN representatives with a senate citation recognizing Porter and the network’s “commitment to forming a partnership between individuals with mental health needs and their community.”
Cardoni stated when Porter was overseeing the stabilization program “she was instrumental in ensuring that new staff understood the vital role of the program in the system of care and that SMCN met and exceeded the goals set before us. Through her guidance, we have been able to serve approximately 130 citizens annually who found themselves in a crisis situation due to their mental health concerns. Now, thanks to her effort, we will continue to serve people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness due to their emotional disability in this new location.”
As she gave ceremony attendees tours of the one-story facility, Cardoni told The Calvert Recorder that the Porter House is a “short-term stay” house with staff aiming to “help find people housing and everything that helps them maintain housing.
The Housing Stabilization Program receives grant funding under the “Five Counties Project” and is overseen by the Anne Arundel County Local Behavioral Health Authority.
“The State of Maryland Behavioral Health Administration is funding the program as a pilot project to help end homelessness for people with mental health disabilities in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties,” Cardoni said.
The house has several bedrooms, bathrooms, a laundry room, lounge and kitchen. There is also an office, and at least one agency employee will be onsite 24/7.
Cardoni said the program is underfunded and to augment the money needed to make up the deficit, SMCN — a private, nonprofit — fundraises and uses resources from other programs.
“We hope the program and facility will make Nancy proud,” said Cardoni.
