SMECO appoints 10, Hammett resigns

SMECO recently announced the addition of 10 board members along with the resignation of a long-serving board member.
The new nominating committee now consists of Prince Frederick residents Kimberly Freeland and Terence N. Gibson, Joseph L. Gardiner Jr. of La Plata, Waldorf residents Edward Holland III and William B. Young Jr., Edith M. Bell of Chaptico, George A. Brown of Loveville, Catherine Brenda Coates of Lexington Park, Charles E. Clagett of Accokeek and Ernest H. Riess of Brandywine.
The nominating committee is scheduled to meet May 13 where it will select a slate of candidates for the five board positions to be elected this year.
Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, one in Charles County, one in Prince George’s County and two positions in St. Mary’s County.
The company also saw the recent resignation of 30-year board member Samuel “Jack” Hammett, whose resignation went into effect on Tuesday.
“Jack Hammett has been a pillar of the community in Calvert County for decades, and his presence on SMECO’s board has been invaluable,” SMECO president and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “We could always count on Mr. Hammett to be honest and fair-minded and to have our co-op members’ best interest at heart. We will miss his foresight and his wise counsel.”
Hammett is the owner of Hammett’s Building Services. He is the secretary of the Calvert County Plumbing Commission and former chairman of the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Commission and Maryland State Fire Commission.
He is also a founding member, former board member and treasurer of Calverton School. In addition, Hammett is a member and past president of the Calvert County Lions Club, as well as a life member of the Calvert County Historical Society.
Hammett served as vice chairman of the SMECO Board from 2008 to 2013 as well as on the Personnel and Benefits Committee and the Board Risk Oversight Committee. He received both the Credentialed Cooperative Director designation and the Board Leadership Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application. Candidate applications may be accessed online at smeco.coop/annualmeeting.
To obtain a printed application, contact Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop.
Completed candidate applications should be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, May 8. Applications may be submitted online, mailed to P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, Maryland 20637, or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.