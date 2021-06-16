While vehicles powered by electricity haven’t quite skyrocketed in number in Calvert, the trend toward transportation that doesn’t rely on gasoline has been steady.
On Tuesday, the Calvert County commissioners received a presentation from Michael Hyland of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative regarding the regional utility’s electric vehicle recharge program, which was approved by the state’s public service commission.
In a memo to the board, Thomas Jones, the county's deputy director of public works, stated up to 20 EV charging stations would soon be located in Calvert County.
“The installation of these recharge stations will be incurred by SMECO,” Jones said. “SMECO will own and maintain these recharge stations for five years. After five years the agreement will be revisited.”
“We cannot put these on private property,” said Hyland, who called the installation and operation plan “a pilot project.”
Consumers, not taxpayers or co-op members, will be ponying up at the current pump rates. “This is not going to be a free service,” Hyland said. “Users will pay SMECO for the charging service via fees charged at the charging station.”
Hyland said the locations must be accessible 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
“Once there’s a gate we cant’t put a charger there,” Hyland said.
According to Jones’ memo, SMECO has proposed two different charging levels that will have different rates per kilowatt hour.
“SMECO has not filed for, nor been approved for, any fleet rates at this time,” Hyland stated.
Jones noted county government staff has identified locations that meet SMECO’s criteria for EV charging station sites. Those include the county annex building, Fairview Library, Southern Community Center and Calvert Marine Museum.
Adding recharging sites could possibly bolster Calvert’s low number of electric-powered vehicles.
Statistics shared by SMECO during the presentation show that as of this spring there are approximately 1,556 electrical vehicles in the co-op’s service territory, and less than 25% are registered in Calvert.
Noting that “range anxiety” — a concern electric vehicle drivers have about locating the next recharging stop — is the major reason Americans avoid buying vehicles that don’t run on gas, Hyland indicated the addition of the sites is seen as a way to up the fleet numbers.
“SMECO will conduct outreach and coordinate with state and local agencies to determine need and interest for additional charging stations,” Hyland said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with SMECO. In making the motion, Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) added that when the five-year agreement period lapses, the pact will either be renewed or the charging stations removed.