Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, through its charitable foundation, is inviting local organizations that are working to help end the opioid crisis in Southern Maryland to apply for the charitable funds that will be raised in 2020.
As part of its commitment to the community, each year SMECO raises money for a different local charity.
For 2020, SMECO is focusing on organizations working to end the opioid epidemic in Southern Maryland. Across the nation, small town life has been turned upside down by opioid use, and SMECO understands that successful programs require an engaged community to help save lives.
“If we can raise funds to help save lives, we will have succeeded in our mission to make a valuable contribution to the Southern Maryland community,” Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director, said in a news release.
The cooperative’s main fundraisers are the SMECO 75 Bike Ride, which was held in June, and the annual charity golf outing, which will be held in October.
Both events are supported by volunteer employees, the SMECO executive team, and vendors.
Last year, the SMECO Charitable Foundation contributed more than $55,000 to local organizations.
Local nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for consideration to be selected as the SMECO Foundation’s 2020 corporate charity.
To be considered, organizations must be located in SMECO’s service area and working to address the opioid epidemic through education, prevention, or treatment.
For more information or to apply, go to smeco.coop/charity.