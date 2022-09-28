Mary Beth Cook

Calvert County Planning and Zoning Director Mary Beth Cook

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

A proposal to open a cigar lounge in Lusby has started a small fire among county officials, and for at least one member of the planning commission the whole thing does not pass the smell test.

During the planning commission’s Sept. 21 meeting, the panel received a staff presentation on a request from Lincoln Lawrence to allow a cigar lounge in Lusby’s neighborhood commercial district.

