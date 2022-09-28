A proposal to open a cigar lounge in Lusby has started a small fire among county officials, and for at least one member of the planning commission the whole thing does not pass the smell test.
During the planning commission’s Sept. 21 meeting, the panel received a staff presentation on a request from Lincoln Lawrence to allow a cigar lounge in Lusby’s neighborhood commercial district.
Lawrence has requested a separate use in Lusby’s zoning ordinance, but according to Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, “We feel like there is already a use.”
Cook confirmed there are currently no commercial cigar lounges in Calvert County and none of the seven town centers have any zoning restrictions to prohibit them.
Lawrence’s plan would establish the cigar lounge in a storefront located in the Lusby Town Square. The strip mall has a vape shop, two restaurants and a liquor store already.
Claire O’Shea, zoning planner, noted Lawrence’s plan posed a challenge to staff since, “not only did he want to sell cigars but also to sell alcohol.”
“Is there any way to constrain the smell of cigars?” planning commission member John Toohey asked. “They will have neighbors and the neighbors are selling food. I’ve been in the restaurant business a long time and I hated cigars.”
Another planning commission member, Steve Jones, asked if any agency would be monitoring cigar smoke. Cook indicated staff would be contacting the health department to determine monitoring responsibilities.
Speaking via Zoom, county citizen Joseph Cormier declared county officials must “remove any possibility of indoor smoking.”
The Maryland Clean Indoor Air Act of 2007 prohibited smoking in virtually all indoor workplaces, although there are exceptions built into the law for some retail tobacco businesses.
Noting the work of health care officials in Calvert to prevent and treat smoking-related disease, Cormier added the proposed lounge “is no net positive for the community.”
After commission member Wilson Freeland received assurances from staff that the health department would be contacted to weigh in on the proposal, he made the motion to send the issue to various agencies for comment. Toohey voted opposed to the motion.
Comp plan amendments set for hearing
The planning commission received a brief overview of proposed amendments to four town center segments of Calvert County’s comprehensive plan as adopted in 2019.
Jessicca Gaetano of planning and zoning reported the current proposal is to retain future town center expansions for Dunkirk, Owings and St. Leonard while removing all expansion for Huntingtown, removing most of the second phase of expansion of the Prince Frederick town center, and retaining the northern expansion of the Lusby town center while removing the potential expansion area between Lusby and Solomons. An expansion area on the east side of the Solomons town center would also be removed.
Gaetano announced there will be a public hearing conducted solely by the planning commission on Nov. 2 regarding the proposed comprehensive plan amendments.
In a memo to the panel, long-range planner Jenny Plummer-Welker stated the county commissioners would hold their own public hearing on the issue after it receives a recommendation from the planning commission.
Fifth phase of subdivision approved
The planning commission voted unanimously to grant preliminary approval to the fifth phase of the Oakland Hall subdivision in Prince Frederick. That phase includes seven lots and one lane.
Tamara Blake-Wallace, planning commission administrator, reported all of the conditions of a 9-year-old revised preliminary approval have been met at the modified plan is valid until next May.
The fifth phase of the Oakland Hall subdivision is located off Sixes Road. According to online real estate information, home prices in the neighborhood start at around $562,000.