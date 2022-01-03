The heavy snow Monday brought misery to many motorists, homeowners and even some of well-equipped first responders.
Early Monday afternoon, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office reported deputies and emergency crews were responding to "several disabled vehicles, downed trees and power lines."
Several roads were deemed impassible due to the accumulation of snow and the declining air temperatures.
Earlier Monday morning a Keller bus was flipped on its side while traveling on Route 4 in Owings. No injuries were reported.
Among the road closures were Dares Beach Road at Wilson Road, which was closed due to a downed tree and power lines. Police report a snow plow was also stuck off the roadway.
There was another disabled plow reported on Route 4 near the Dunleigh subdivision in Dunkirk.
Authorities also reported downed power lines off Route 261 near Bayfront Park in Chesapeake Beach.
Late Monday afternoon, Lower Marlboro Road at Mill Branch Road was also closed due to a downed tree and power lines.
The Maryland State Police had activated Calvert's snow emergency plan before 8 a.m. Monday. During the afternoon, police were reminding motorists that any vehicle parked along a snow emergency route in Calvert would be towed.
Shortly before noon, a "trained snow spotter" for the National Weather Service reported 7½ inches of snowfall in the Prince Frederick area.