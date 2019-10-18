The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revoked two regulations last month dealing with clean water and air that present conflicting positions from the Trump administration over the role states should play in protecting their own natural resources. The first came in the removal of an Obama-era rule that sought to protect streams, lakes, wetlands and other bodies of water from pollution, a move state officials say threatens the Chesapeake Bay.
The Trump Administration’s “determination to weaken the Clean Water Act threatens to undo our hard-won progress cleaning up [waterways] in Maryland and across the nation,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) said in a statement. “We plan to vigorously challenge this latest unlawful rollback.”
The 2015 Clean Water Rule expanded the definition of “navigable” bodies of water that fall under federal jurisdiction. It was a decision that Trump-appointed EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler called “an egregious power grab” at a Sept. 12 press conference announcing the repeal.
“When President Trump took office, he immediately set into motion a process to remove and replace regulations that were stifling economic development,” he said. “The Obama administration’s 2015 ‘Waters of the U.S.’ definition was at the top of the list.”
Under the Clean Water Act, it is illegal to pollute in U.S. bodies of water without a permit. Under the 2015 rule, the Obama administration adopted the new rule to clarify which waterways were defined as federal, a change that impacted about 3 percent of the country’s waters.
For farming and ranching advocates, however, the rule was a burdensome overreach that significantly raised the legal risks of pollution. According to the American Farm Bureau, the 2015 definition of “waters of the United States” made it unclear whether extremely minor bodies of water like ditches or streams could be subject to federal enforcement.
“We’re all supportive of water quality,” said Don Parrish, AFB senior director of congressional relations. “But farmers deserve clarity.”
However, pollution could migrate from states like Delaware and West Virginia that follow federal regulations, according to Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles.
A preliminary analysis of the impacts of revoking the Obama rule completed by the Maryland Department of the Environment showed that up to 2.3 million pounds of nitrogen and 57,000 pounds of phosphorous could enter the Chesapeake Bay.
According to Jon Mueller, the vice president for litigation at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, cooperative state efforts like preventing pollution in the Bay necessitate strong federal protections in states with less stringent water quality rules.
Both the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection denounced the rollback.
The EPA noted that expanding federal jurisdiction over clean water “failed to adequately recognize, preserve, and protect the primary responsibilities and rights of states to manage their own land and water resources.”
But the following week, the EPA revoked a rule that seemingly contradicts this stance. On Sept. 17, the EPA moved to take away California’s authority to set its own emission standards, which 13 other states, including Maryland, follow.
Frosh subsequently joined 25 other attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging the administration. Wheeler said at a press conference that the administration would be moving forward with a new national fuel economy and greenhouse emission standard for cars.
The Trump Administration has scaled back more than 50 regulations since the president took office, according to The New York Times. More rollbacks are in the works.