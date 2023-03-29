Is it censorship or discretion? When it comes to Calvert County Public Schools’ handling of an award-winning coming-of-age graphic novel, it depends on who has the floor.
Parent-activist Melissa Goshorn of Sunderland recently appealed a decision made by a “reconsideration committee” that determined the novel “Blankets,” written by Craig Thompson, should remain on a school library shelf and available to students.
Goshorn took her appeal to Superintendent Andrae̓ Townsel and in a letter dated March 9 a modification to the committee’s decision was made.
“Although 'Blankets' will not be removed from the Patuxent High School library, it will not be available to any minor student without written permission from a parent or legal guardian,” Townsel wrote.
The superintendent noted in his missive that all parties involved in the dispute “put a great deal of effort in this process. The points outlined in your appeal focus primarily, but not exclusively, upon the sexually explicit content and macabre themes in the autobiographical graphic novel 'Blankets.' On the other hand, the reconsideration committee determined that as a memoir by the author, Craig Thompson, 'Blankets' has ‘high standards for literary, artistic and authentic qualities’ and the committee recognized that the book has an authentic voice that focuses on subject matter such as bullying, abuse, confusion, first love and struggles throughout his childhood and teen years.”
The superintendent’s decision, however, was not viewed as a compromise by several public speakers at the March 23 board of education work session.
Carlos Childs, who unsuccessfully ran for commissioner in Charles County last year, addressed the board as a representative of American Civil Liberties Union Maryland. He called the restriction one that “goes against students' rights.”
Childs warned that “bad actors” in Calvert’s community are at work banning and restricting books.
“This isn’t going to stop with one graphic novel,” said Childs, who called on the school board to reverse Townsel’s decision.
“I’m a lifelong book-lover,” said Calvert resident Lucinda Keller. “I read lots of graphic novels and I turned out OK.”
Of the superintendent’s decision, Keller affirmed, “It is censorship. I am not advocating that you not parent your child.”
Another speaker, Claire Hill, stated “essentially banning” any book violates the county school system’s own policy.
“There are other ways to handle this,” said Hill. “Censorship is not something we should be pursuing in the 21st century. We need to consider all Calvert County citizens.”
Hill stated she would be filing an appeal with the board of education.
That revelation prompted school board president Inez Claggett to caution other school board members to not comment on the issue during closing remarks.
Townsel did receive one comment in support for his decision during the work session.
“I’d like to thank the superintendent for finding some common ground lately,” said Josh Johnson of Chesapeake Beach, who was speaking on behalf of Calvert County Concerned Parents. “It’s nice for parents to make decisions, too.”
In a letter forwarded to school board members and the superintendent, Calvert County Parents for Practical Solutions stated, “It has never been more urgent to have materials available to students that allow them to see and identify if they are having the same experiences as others who are dealing with the same issues and help them access the resources needed to overcome. We should be cautious about this new and detrimental push to ban and restrict books, which not only goes against students’ first amendment rights, but can also spill over into the banning of Black, indigenous, people of color, LGBTQ+, religious and other socially conscious literature that open students to different perspectives and increase their capacity to think critically.”