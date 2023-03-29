Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Andrae̓ Townsel

Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Andrae̓ Townsel took over as head of the public school system in 2022.

Is it censorship or discretion? When it comes to Calvert County Public Schools’ handling of an award-winning coming-of-age graphic novel, it depends on who has the floor.

Parent-activist Melissa Goshorn of Sunderland recently appealed a decision made by a “reconsideration committee” that determined the novel “Blankets,” written by Craig Thompson, should remain on a school library shelf and available to students.


