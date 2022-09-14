In a smoke-free room, four Calvert County commissioners listened to a proposal to change zoning regulations in Lusby to allow an applicant to establish a cigar lounge.
The work session led by planning and zoning staff took place Tuesday at the board’s weekly meeting.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who owns two businesses in the Lusby Town Center, recused himself from the discussion.
In a memo to the commissioners, zoning planner Rachel O’Shea stated planning and zoning staff received a test amendment application from Lincoln Lawrence “requesting that the use of a cigar lounge be added to the Lusby Town Center use chart as a separate use and be permitted within the town center. The applicant stated that the current ordinance does not lend to this type of business model that is growing throughout the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia area and that this proposed change will allow for growth of these types of businesses within the Lusby area.”
The proposed name of the business is Mr. C’s Cigar Lounge.
Lawrence’s location for the proposed cigar lounge, which is in a strip mall near the town post office, is zoned neighborhood commercial. While his application indicates Lawrence would like to see “cigar lounge” as an added use in three town subdistricts, O’Shea stated making a “lounge” along with taverns and nightclubs permitted uses in the district is what staff is recommending.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) noted Lusby is a town center with subdistricts, which makes it different from the county’s other six town centers.
“Subdistricts are very inconsistent right now,” Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, acknowledged.
Cook said she wasn’t aware of any existing cigar lounges in Calvert.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) made a motion to take the zoning proposal to a joint work session with the county planning commission, adding a discussion on further studying zoning districts and their permitted uses in other town centers. The motion was approved.
The commissioners also voted to take a text amendment application from Chesapeake Memorial Gardens to a joint hearing.
The Port Republic business is requesting that crematoriums and funeral homes be permitted as accessory uses to existing cemeteries.