Officials of Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department conducted a town hall meeting Saturday night at their headquarters on H.G. Trueman Road about a subject entitled “To Move or Not to Move.”
For over 40 years, Company 3’s facility has been located on a tract that was donated. Over 30 years ago a satellite location was added on Little Cove Point Road in Lusby.
Now, company officials believe the strategy going forward should be a new, larger, more modern facility under one roof to be located over a mile north of the current building in Solomons.
“We have outgrown the department,” said John Pardoe, who gave attendees an overview of Company 3's history, which began in 1954 in a small garage on Solomons Island.
Back in January when the Calvert County commissioners were finalizing the board's request to the Maryland General Assembly for bonding authority, Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) made the motion to add $15 million to the county’s capital improvements plan for the design and construction of a new headquarters for the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.
Prior to the affirmative vote, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) noted the county’s capital improvements plan included funds for the Solomons company to acquire land and conduct a study as part of the overall plan to construct a new facility.
“This started about 2011,” said Joe Ford, assistant chief, who delivered the department’s case for relocation.
He cited the findings of a study conducted in 2014 by Bel Air-based consultants Edmeades and Stromdahl Ltd.
“We are the busiest fire department in Calvert County and we have been for the last 10 to 12 years,” said Ford, adding that in order to meet a variety of standards for covering its 29-square mile response area a new facility needs to be built in a central location.
The standards include response time and necessary water access for fire suppression. Shortcomings in those categories could jeopardize affordable fire insurance for area homeowners, according to fire department officials.
The parcel identified for the project is located next to the Ace Hardware Store in Lusby. The land is currently owned by Dominion Energy.
Ford noted that 27% of Calvert’s emergency call volume involves the Solomons department as does 41% of calls from other jurisdictions for mutual aid. He also stated that 61% of Company 3’s membership resides in Lusby, as does 90% of the response area population.
Ford estimated that a new facility could cost as much as $20 million. However, further feasibility studies would need to be done before any price tag could be attached to the project, he said.
Construction could be completed by fiscal 2026 if everything moved along in a timely manner.
Two county commissioners — Mike Hart (R), who represents District 1 and has a family connection to Company 3, and Christopher J. Gadway (R), who, like Hance, has been active in local fire, rescue and emergency medical services — attended Saturday’s meeting.
Both Hart and Gadway indicated they would support whatever the community members wanted.
“Everything’s on the table,” said Gadway, regarding the project and the ongoing process to acquire the parcel.
With an overwhelming show of hands, residents attending the meeting indicated moving day for Company 3 is coming in the future.
Calvert County government would then have to decide what to do with Company 3’s two current facilities once the new one was operational.