Prince Frederick was enveloped in fog Monday morning, but the flock of early bird voters found the Calvert County Community Resources building with no problems.
While there were some issues with locating a parking space in the area of Duke Street, voters patiently stood in a long, serpentine line behind the building. The polls didn’t open until 7 a.m. but according to Frank Grasso of Dunkirk, the waiting line was already lengthy when he arrived at the polling location at 6:30 a.m.
Grasso’s wife, Catherine, the chair of the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, was pleased with the turnout.
“I think it’s fabulous,” she said, adding that “Republicans vote in person.”
“It’s wonderful,” said Cindy Yoe of the turnout, as she and her husband, John, manned the local Democrats’ tent at the voting site.
With the coronavirus posing a huge challenge to the election process, a large number of voters in Southern Maryland and beyond requested ballots to either mail in or to submit in person at drop boxes located throughout each county, thus avoiding waiting in line during the eight days of early voting and on Election Day, Nov. 3.
On Oct. 20, the deadline day for Marylanders to request a mail-in ballot, Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s election administrator, told the county commissioners that her office had “issued out” over 21,000 mail-in ballots. As of Oct. 28, the Calvert elections board had received almost 15,000 of those completed ballots.
Nearly 45,000 ballots were sent in Charles, with more than 28,000 received as of Oct. 28, according to the Maryland elections board. In St. Mary’s, almost 22,000 mail-in ballots were requested and sent, with nearly 15,000 returned as of Wednesday.
Hatfield earlier this week indicated her staff was ready for early voting in Calvert.
“I have plenty of election judges to help so we’re ready to go on that,” she declared. “We are on track.”
Given the social distancing challenges — election officials could only allow a few voters in the building at a time — the wait time for many was over an hour.
The other two Southern Maryland counties also saw long early voting lines.
In Calvert, 1,194 registered Democrats and 1,521 Republicans voted the first two days of early voting. In Charles, those numbers totaled 7,127 Democrats and 2,945 Republicans, while St. Mary’s tallied 1,482 Democrats and 2,453 Republicans during the first two early voting days.
In St. Mary’s County, early voting is taking place at the Hollywood firehouse. John and Loretta Adams of Hollywood had made their way toward the front of the line on Monday after waiting about an hour, with hundreds of residents waiting behind them. Loretta said the two have voted early in the last two elections but claimed “it’s not usually this crowded.”
Leonardtown residents Jason and Corenne Woodworth also waited about an hour before they neared the front of the line. Jason said he decided to participate in early voting this year since it will mark his “first time voting in person in Maryland.”
“It’s a big political year,” Corenne said, mentioning that could be one of the reasons for such a large turnout on the first day of early voting.
The couple said they drove to the firehouse around 6:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the doors opened, to try getting in line early, but at that point it was “already way too long,” and they decided to come back later that morning.
Around 11 a.m., Bruce Young, an early voting volunteer, said the process had been “going well” so far and residents “have been cooperative.”
He mentioned their was a “very good turnout for the first day” and said only 50 people were allowed inside the building at once due to social-distancing guidelines in place for COVID-19.
In Charles County, there are two early voting locations — Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall in La Plata and St. Charles High School in Waldorf.
Jacob Gold voted on Monday at St. Charles High. “My motivation for voting early is fear of a long line, which there is today,” Gold told Southern Maryland News. “You have always thought of Election Day as a one-day thing, now it is like Election Day is the final day of the election, it’s like a two month process. I mean voting is what it means to be an American. People have fought and died for us to have a right to do this.”
Ricky Lawrence, who is president of Omicron Delta Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Southern Maryland, was also at the St. Charles voting location.
“One of the things we do in Phi Beta Sigma, our motto is culture for service and service for humanity,” Lawrence said. “One of the big things in our agenda is doing community service in the local areas that we are in so we do a lot of volunteer work, things like working in voter registration, registering people to vote.”
Early voting continues through Monday night, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.
