Major changes proposed to Calvert County Public Schools’ policy on selecting and purchasing library materials have received a thumbs down from several educators. The comments against the proposed changes were made at the county school board’s May 25 work session.

The revisions, proposed by first-year board member Jana Post, call for the appointment of four committees to vet the materials. One of the panels is to be dubbed the Family Life and Human Sexuality Committee. Post claims that committee is mandated by state law.


