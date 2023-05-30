Major changes proposed to Calvert County Public Schools’ policy on selecting and purchasing library materials have received a thumbs down from several educators. The comments against the proposed changes were made at the county school board’s May 25 work session.
The revisions, proposed by first-year board member Jana Post, call for the appointment of four committees to vet the materials. One of the panels is to be dubbed the Family Life and Human Sexuality Committee. Post claims that committee is mandated by state law.
“Books have power because they allow us to experience people’s stories,” said Tim Sinclair, a Northern High teacher who labeled the proposed policy changes “absurd.”
Sinclair added that Post’s proposal “is about removal.”
Another Northern High teacher, Natalie Geiger, stated the proposed policy changes “should alarm the CCPS community.”
Geiger added the policy changes impose “unnecessary restrictions,” and further stated, “Parents do not have a right to determine what other students read.”
Huntingtown High teacher Amanda Pullen-McGrath called the policy revisions “unconstitutional” and “ridiculous.”
Pullen-McGrath said the aim of the revised police is “built on bigotry that we don’t need here.”
She indicated the changes are aimed against the LGBTQ+ community.
“The backlash has been hateful and overwhelming,” said Pullen-McGrath, adding that Post’s revised policy was composed with “no collaboration” with the county’s professional library staff.
“We’re missing the mark if we think books are our child’s enemies,” said Anne Jones, Windy Hill Middle School librarian. Jones predicted if the revised policy is approved it would create “an unnecessary logjam.”
“You change a policy when you see a problem,” said Mark Taeschner, the librarian at Mill Creek Middle School, who labeled the proposal “capricious and flawed.”
“It’s good to have dialogue,” said Joshua Johnson, a parent of a school system student, who added, without proof, that there are approximately 20,000 county residents who support the proposed policy changes. Johnson noted that other counties in Maryland are removing books deemed obscene from school library book shelves.
“This is an opportunity to have a discussion,” Post said during the board comments segment of the work session, adding that the dialogue is a chance “for me to understand your point of view and for you to try to understand others. Don’t be angry because I am only speaking for one side and not the other.”
The controversy over the selection and purchasing of library materials is not confined to Calvert County or even Maryland.
Several national news reports detail ongoing controversies among public school systems in other states, including Florida, Connecticut, Texas, Tennessee and Iowa.
Calvert’s school board is scheduled to discuss the proposed changes for the library material selection and other policies during its June meeting.
Board member Dawn Balinski announced at the May 25 meeting that she will be unable to attend the June session due to a family commitment. With four instead of five members in attendance, a final decision on the policy may have to wait until July.
Two appointments approved
Superintendent Andraé Townsel recommended two administrative appointments during the May 25 work session.
Michelle Schmidt, currently an assistant principal at Huntingtown High, was recommended for appointment as principal at Windy Hill Elementary School.
Julie Morrison, currently an assistant principal at Calvert High, was recommended for the post of supervisor of elementary mathematics.
Both appointments were unanimously approved by the board of education.