The board of education voted on three items in its meeting on March 12, but before it did, members of the public had one last chance to plead their cases.
Calvert Association for Educational Support Staff President Stacy Tayman pleaded for more workers.
“In all of the commentary that was given about budget priorities and how we were moving forward, support staff wasn’t mentioned,” she said, referring to the March 2 meeting. “We presented a common-sense proposal where I felt our budget priorities were made very clear. I trust the process, and I respect the boundaries that are imposed upon the responsibilities that I carry. But I feel I’m doing a disservice to our members if I don’t at least speak to the landscape of the support staff. Our support staff cannot continue to be the base from which all things in the school system are built upon unless a strong investment is going to be made from that structure. There’s so much turnover right now that it’s less of a foundation and more like a loose gravel.”
Tayman also noted the majority of school food service workers don’t have affordable health care, and the turnover rate for nurses is “really high.”
Sandie Goldstein, a music teacher at Barstow Elementary School, echoed her colleagues’ sentiments regarding the need for more mental health specialists.
“These hard-working professionals split their time between multiple schools, leaving them to service the needs of well over 1,000 students,” she said.
Educator Deanna Coughlin stressed the need for additional counselors, saying, “We are not meeting the social and emotional needs of our students.”
Dona Ostenso, the president of the Calvert Education Association, said she felt the budget was more about the bottom line.
“I am very concerned you are not building a budget based on the needs of our students, but rather a dollar amount you feel you cannot go over,” said Ostenso, who also pushed for more counselors. She then quoted Dr. Seuss. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not. And I ask you: Do you care? And I truly believe the answer to that is you do, but I need to you believe that education is a critical component of our community and that it is your responsibility to provide all students with a comprehensive and equitable education.”
Speaker Lynda Hampshire, who has been a teacher for Calvert County Public Schools for more than 30 years, pushed for teachers for the gifted and talented program.
“Money needs to be allocated for the gifted and talented program,” said Hampshire, though that motion was later shot down. “You have heard from other stakeholders that the program offered by CCPS does not meet the state requirements. To offer a quality program to all of our students, gifted and twice-exceptional, needs to be in the budget.”
Building service workers also attended the March 12 meeting.
“I’m here today to ask that you, please approve a contract that includes fair wages across the board for the jobs that we do,” said Theresa Gross, who has been at Mill Creek Middle School since 2004 and is the building service representative. “We work hard to provide a decent living for our families and to make Calvert County schools a great place to work as well, therefore, I ask that your budget includes the cost of living and approve a budget that includes equitable wages for the employees.”
“I have hardships in my household, sometimes trying to attain what I need to meet due to the fact I’m the only income [earner] in my house,” said Pattsie Rawlings, who has been at Northern High since 2017. “I’m just hoping and praying that the budget will meet all the needs that need to be met.”
Northern High colleague Darryl Evans thought he was just signing up to attend the meeting, only to find out it was for an open session.
“When it comes down to it, I’m like my other coworker and dealing with hardships,” Jones said. “With the extra taxes coming out, it’s at the point where I don’t even have options to pay for insurance. Basically I have to make a judgment to have health, dental and visual insurance for me and my family. I have to make sure I put money back for them.”
In other news:
• Smolen Emr Ilkovitch Architects of Rockville was selected as the winner of a bid for planning, designing, bidding, and construction administration services for the replacement of the Beach Elementary School facility and related site improvements at the cost of $2,140,000. A total of 14 firms submitted proposals.
• The board recognized the Northern High School marching band for winning the 2019 US Bands Group 1A state championship. The band, which is directed by Russell Bly and finished with a score of 88.875, also won awards for best music, best overall effect, best percussion and best color guard.
• The board recognized for the ninth straight year by SMECO for energy conservation through participation in the Demand Response Program, jointly sponsored by CPower, a demand-side energy management company, and SMECO. The school system will receive more than $56,000 in rebates and bill credits.
• End Hunger received a proclamation for “educating students about the needs of their community better equips them to be productive and compassionate citizens, has provided important services to Calvert County Public School students, faculty and staff.”
• Curry announced the hiring of Traci Chappelear-Thomas as the new coordinator of strategic partnerships and community engagement. Chappelear-Thomas previously served as the coordinator of Career and Technology Education in Charles County.
• The board recognized the recent promotion to Eagle Scout by Mark Alman, whose project consisted of planting flowers and installing solar panels near the front of Huntingtown High School.
