There was a line of citizens standing outside Calvert public schools’ central office July 15 prior to the local school board’s monthly meeting. Most of the attendees were there to weigh in on the growing controversy surrounding a reported implementation of critical race theory into the system’s curriculum.
By definition, proponents of the teaching of critical race theory believe race is used to oppress and exploit people of color.
Prior to the meeting’s public comment segment, Superintendent Daniel Curry noted that he has received several requests from individuals asking for a copy of Calvert public school system’s critical race theory curriculum.
“There is no such thing in Calvert County as a curriculum on critical race theory,” Curry said, adding that school administrators had no plans to present such a curriculum to the board of education.
Sanctions placed on the volume of public comment proved to be almost a bigger issue than whether critical race theory was taught or not. The school board limited the number of speakers to just 10.
“That has to be worked out,” declared board member Pat Nutter, who stated toward the meeting’s end that four months ago he suggested the school board hold a town hall meeting free of board business and devoted to letting citizens have their say on the county’s public education issues.
“We as a board have an obligation. It needs immediate attention," he said.
When the school board was holding virtual meetings due to COVID-19, it was not providing the public a chance to vocally express opinions, a move that drew heavy criticism from the public and some elected officials.
Board President Inez N. Claggett indicated that lingering concerns about the coronavirus, not a fear of criticism, prompted her to limit the number of public speakers. Claggett noted that “vaccinated and unvaccinated” were in the meeting room during last week's meeting.
“It’s not that I don’t want to hear from you or consider your opinions,” she said. “I read all your emails.”
The board’s limiting of input to written comments, followed by a curtailment of the monthly meeting’s open forum, coincided with the decision to adopt a controversial anti-racism policy, which was subsequently included in school system’s revised code of conduct.
Several individuals in the meeting room wore black T-shirts that read “Ban critical race theory, we are all Americans.”
One of those individuals, Melissa M. Goshorn, administrates a Facebook page called Calvert County Public School Parents. In comments previously submitted to the board, Goshorn stated, “I know [critical race theory's] tenants, teachings and beliefs are imbedded in its policies, staff and teacher training, and are being included in the student environment.”
Goshhorn wrote that critical race theory has its origins in the American Civil Right Movement and has been taught in law school for several decades, but “over the years it has transformed and gotten twisted and disguised. At this point, I assume many of you don’t know the difference of how it is harmful in its current state or you wouldn’t so openly support it or have voted for the anti-racism resolution.”
During her comments made at the meeting, Goshorn told the school board, “What we want is a politically neutral classroom.”
Another commenter, Stephanie A. Diehl of St. Leonard, identified herself as a member in good standing of the Virginia State Bar. Diehl expressed concerns that the school board's equity and antiracism policies “are unlawful, they put Calvert County taxpayer funds at risk, as well as funding for our public schools.
In citing case law — City of Richmond vs. J.R. Croson Co. — Diehl affirmed that a school system’s anti-discrimination policy “must target a specific episode of past discrimination,” provide “evidence of intentional discrimination” and “the government must have had a hand in the past discrimination it seeks to remedy.”
Diehl stated, “to date, the actions taken by the board appear to fail all three prongs.”
A parent who identified herself as Angela Blackham told the board that its latest actions have prompted her to remove her children from the public school system and instead home school them.
“In actuality, you have given educators permission to cluster our children into racial groups, openly discriminated against those you deem being favored as you seek out white privilege and white supremacy, and further victimize those you deem oppressed.”
There were speakers who voiced support for the school system's new anti-discrimination policy.
“Equality is a moral imperative to which we should be unswervingly committed and colorblindness is an important aspiration,” stated Cam Scribner of Port Republic. “But if critics actually care about ensuring equality of opportunity, they need to offer the board a clear standard by which to know that it has been achieved. To my mind that means being serious about the results of board policies rather than fear mongering about communism.”
“We all have our own lenses in which we look at the world,” said social studies teacher Amy Cox. “We do not teach critical race theory nor are we encouraged to. We teach using multiple perspectives while using different lenses. We have been teaching this way for many years. We allow students to make their own decisions on what opinions to form. CCPS cannot teach or embed empathy into our curriculum. But we can teach the multiple perspectives and hope that empathy grows within our students.”
“Our teachers are such professionals,” said school board member Dawn Balinski. “We do a very good job of trying to reach out to our students.”
Balinski added that the school system’s “equity work” is all about “how best to reach students who have been struggling. Hopefully, we can be comfortable that we are not indoctrinating teachers or students.”
As the meeting wrapped up, Claggett asked Baliniski and Nutter to work together to establish a location and time for a town hall meeting.